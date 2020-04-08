Apple will replace AirPods with unreleased firmware and render them unusable

Customers who require an Apple replacement AirPod have in some cases received an AirPod running 2D3 firmware, which is not a firmware version of AirPods that has been publicly released.

As described in the MacRumors forum and Reddit (using iMore), customers who receive an AirPod with the 2D3 firmware will not be able to pair it with an existing unsubstituted AirPod, so ‘AirPods’ cannot be used together.

Apple apparently shipped these “AirPods” software that runs on unusable firmware from March 25 or earlier, so some customers don’t have a functional “AirPods” set for a few weeks. Reddittől:

The same problem. If the left had originally been replaced and moved to 2D3. Apple then switched to the right and came up with 1A673. I loved pairing them separately, but that’s ridiculous.

Finally, yesterday I approached a senior consultant who was looking for himself with the screen sharing; he was completely confused and had treated him great so far. He was the agent for my case and I am waiting to be called back today after giving me some engineering advice. These tips didn’t work and now it looks like all the “AirPods” are baked. I can no longer pair my AirPod with my phone. The case is okay because I can pair my wife’s “AirPods” phone with my phone.

The consultant acknowledged that I will never pair these as the smaller version of the AirPod will not be able to upgrade to a non-public version. He even said that there is little documentation on it and that it probably happened when it was made, 2D3 will be released soon, but in the end it didn’t come out due to bugs.

Apple’s customer service was unable to help customers, and even after several ‌AirPods‌ shipments, customers were unable to obtain a working kit. From MacRumors reader blue_marzipan:

Same problem, and I’ve been calling Apple for help for the past two days. The problem is that the 2D3 firmware is not yet available for upgrade. Eventually, I approached a senior consultant who said he couldn’t help me other than send me another set, but he couldn’t check the firmware before shipping, so it might not match. They sent me 2 left ones, all with 2D3 firmware, which of course doesn’t sync with the other and can’t be upgraded. The counselor was not helpful at all. He said that if a lot of people report the problem (in my case it took 48 hours), then the engineers can look it up. He couldn’t do anything for me anyway.

And from a MacRumors reader, SorsCode, who is experiencing the same problem:

Update: Not good, but update. Now I’m in my 4th replacement on the Airpod on the right and still haven’t been able to get one with 2D3. They sent both their left and right rights at the same time. All my left sides were 2D3 and my rights remained everywhere. We’re escalating tonight so we can stop the madness and send a refurbished set.

According to a Reddit person who spent 10 hours a week talking to Apple customer service, the 2D3 AirPod problem seems a bit common, and since the Apple team is currently working from home, there is no question of when the new 2D3 firmware may be released to solve the problem.

Until new firmware is released, there will be no solution, but in some cases, Apple Customer Service will replace the affected replacement ‌AirPods‌ with new, functional kits that run older firmware. This does not seem to be universal, and there are those who are struggling to solve the problem.

This seems to be an issue that primarily concerns customers who are second-generation “AirPods” owners, but some reports have been received from the owner of the AirPods Pro.

