apple’s-best-rumor-right-now-is-gmail

Apple’s rumors have intensified last week, following the usual tradition of spring. Apple does not always have a keynote in the first quarter of the year, but when it does, it is a good time to update or advertise products that are not necessarily central to your business. But the leaks and insinuations so far do not have the air of inevitability that often accompanies Apple’s rumors, so it still would not block your calendar.

But if you want to believe, the best current conjectures suggest that something will happen towards the end (or the last day) of March. Or something; The iPhone SE 2 (also known as iPhone 9) has been rumored, the AirTag location beacons, the headphones to place over the ears of the Apple brand, an updated iPad Pro with a large square camera module and even MacBooks updated with the Best keyboard Getting all that at once would be a Homer Car of an event: too many unrealistic things in a single package. So, if this event occurs, I would expect only a subset.

All those rumored products are quite simple. What makes me think is a couple of other Apple rumors that are custom designed to attract my particular obsessions.

The first is that Apple’s first ARM-based Macs may start appearing next year. I am writing about this on an ARM-based Windows machine, the Surface Pro X. The software problems I have dealt with are enough to prevent me from recommending it to anyone, but it has been helpful to live with those problems as part of me. job

I am not suggesting that Apple will face exactly parallel problems if it ever launches an ARM-based MacBook, but I suppose they will be in the same stadium. And although I would like to express my confidence that Apple will address the problems of application compatibility, developer relations, emulation and performance well, recent history with Mac stops me.

Catalina, the latest version of the operating system, is widely ridiculed at this time. Catalyst, the system for obtaining iPad applications on Mac, has also not worked especially well so far (to put it mildly). Apple’s recent Mac software history makes it difficult to give the company the benefit of the doubt that it can gracefully handle the transition of a processor.

I did not even address the easy criticism of the Touch Bar, keyboards or the long dark night of Mac Pro. Those things are not strictly relevant to an ARM transition, but they are examples of other inconveniences that have exhausted the goodwill reserves that Mac users could otherwise feel a great jolt.

I am not saying that Apple is not up to the task of changing Mac laptops to new processors, but I am saying that you will need to show your work early and often if you will generate enough confidence to attract users. the walk.

Second, Mark Gurman in Bloomberg Reports that Apple is considering allowing apps like Chrome and Gmail to be set as iOS defaults. I’ve been waiting for Apple to do this literally since the day the iPhone was able to run native third-party applications in the first place.

It seemed completely useless until, well, this report. It may not be a coincidence that many governments around the world are observing antitrust and monopolistic practices more closely.

Many of Apple’s default applications are very good. But on a whim, I have compiled a list of applications, services or functions of the operating system that would change to a third-party default if I could, just outside my head: Safari, Messages, Calendar, Photos, Maps, Clock, Contacts, FaceTime, Reminders, Music, News, Notes, iCloud Drive, iCloud Keychain, Books, Podcasts, Voice Memos and Siri. (Bonus, although you may not use it: grant third-party smartwatches more complete access to the operating system).

Luckily, that list is much larger than I expected it to be when I started it.

In some cases, Apple’s iPhone applications are really the best, so don’t take my list as a quality judgment. Safari on the iPhone is easily the best mobile browser and iMessage offers secure messaging by default, for just two examples. And I also recognize that the concept of “default application,quot; becomes blurred in some of these cases. Some of these functions also have replacement APIs, but they can range from quite good (password managers) to quite bad (third-party keyboards).

Anyway, the main reason I would like to change from most of the Apple applications and services that I mentioned is that there are alternatives that work best on multiple operating systems and the web. It makes it easier for me to use the computer I want instead of being locked into Apple’s hardware ecosystem.

Also, I can’t help but keep in mind that Android, Windows and even Mac make it much easier to replace the services and applications that are sent with the operating system with something you like more than a third party.

When Apple says that some of these default locks are for user security, I think that is at least partially true. I also think that the fact that I find it a bit more complicated to use a Chromebook or a Windows computer is a feature of this system, not a mistake.

A quick note: sorry for the long delay in the newsletters: I was stuck on review ground towards the end of last week. Some of my colleagues may contribute to send daily links in the future when I am busy, so please be kind when they appear. For today, I limited the links to some large categories to keep things manageable. As always, I am honored to be in your inbox (mainly) every day.

World Non Mobile Congress

The world’s largest smartphone show may have been canceled, but the phones and tablets that would have been announced there have yet to be announced. They are dating now.

┏ Huawei made a clone 5G iPad Pro with wireless charging. There are clones and then there are clones. This is the last one: it looks so much like a modern iPad Pro that there is no explanation.

┏ Huawei P40 line will be launched on March 26 in Paris. In another world where Huawei was not banned from using Google applications, these phones would be configured as direct contenders for the crown of the most specific Android phone. They still are, I suppose, but their appeal has been significantly reduced now.

┏ The first Honor 5G phone will be launched worldwide without Google applications or services.

┏ Huawei announces the foldable Mate XS with a more durable display and faster processor. I am not convinced that the outside of the fold is the right place to place the screen, but it is true that I have not used a device like this for an appreciable period of time. Everyone is trying to figure out how to make these screens durable, but I would bet that this is not the way it works in the long term:

This time, Huawei says it is using a “four layer,quot; construction for the screen on the Mate XS, which it says should make it more robust. Above, there are two layers of polyamide film, which were glued together using a transparent adhesive. Below that is the flexible OLED screen. Then there is a softer polymer layer that acts as a cushion and a final layer to connect it to the main body of the device.

┏ Sony’s new Xperia 1 II adds 5G to its line of high phones. Every year we think that “Sony manufactures everyone else’s camera sensors, will this be the year that their own phones have good cameras?” I don’t know if it’s that year, but Sony has lost the benefit of the doubt. But I’m still intrigued, since I can’t think of another example of a headphone jack back to a phone

┏ The X50 Pro from Realme has a Snapdragon 865 and 5G for $ 600.

At first, Realme will launch the X50 Pro in Europe, China and India, and although the pricing details are not yet final, the company tells The Verge that it should be between € 550-650 (approximately $ 600-700) in Spain and the cost less in China That still makes it the most expensive Realme phone to date, but one that places the company on the list of those producing high-performance 5G devices by 2020. And with Samsung preparing the floor for its Galaxy S20 new range at $ 999, Realme still has room to offer a significant discount on the 5G space.

┏ The Vivo Apex 2020 concept phone will arrive on Friday. Android 11 will make it easier for companies to make “waterfall,quot; screens, where the thing curves aggressively around the edge. In general, Google has had to spend a great deal of time teaching the operating system how to ignore or deal with screens in strange ways. With all that effort, I think it’s fair to say that Android phones will continue to present strange shapes for years to come.

┏ LG V60 ThinQ is shown in filtered press render. Once I gave an LG phone a Participation Award for, you know, existing and being quite competent. It seems that this phone will exist and be quite competent. As much as I love a good DAC and a headphone jack, I’m not sure it’s a differentiator enough for LG to return to the conversation.

┏ Google addresses Huawei ban and warns customers not to download applications such as Gmail and YouTube. In this newsletter I have been quite tough in app stores because they are walled gardens that have a too large cut from developers. I think all of that is true, but it is worth repeating that they have a very important benefit: trust. I wonder if one day Google would consider offering an app store for its own applications on Android devices other than Google Play. I seriously doubt it: it would eliminate one of the main pieces of influence that the company has against operators and in the fight against fragmentation, but it is interesting to think about that. Here is the Google warning:

Google applications loaded laterally will not work reliably because we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised. The lateral loading of Google applications also carries a high risk of installing an application that has been altered or altered so that it can compromise user security.

Microsoft and Xbox

┏ Microsoft reveals more Xbox X Series specifications, confirms the 12 teraflops GPU. I am sure that people will argue endlessly about teraflops, but then it is the part that matters most to me, that is, what all those teraflops make possible. I don’t know when I’m going to buy my next TV, but I’m pretty sure I won’t buy one without a variable update frequency.

Xbox Series X will also support 8K games and frame rates of up to 120 fps in games. Microsoft says it has partnered with the HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to enable Automatic Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Update Frequency (VRR) in the X Series as part of its HDMI 2.1 support.

┏ Microsoft confirms that Xbox Series X will support “four generations of games,quot;.

┏ What Microsoft Office product is each Democratic presidential candidate?. All of Makena Kelly’s designations in this story are accurate. I will add that if I had still been in the race, Andrew Yang would have been Microsoft Access: the database software that most people ignore but that their users love passionately.

At the beginning of the evening’s events, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) broke into Buttigieg discounting her health care plan as just a “PowerPoint.” In a totally strange movement, Buttigieg responded by saying “I am more of a type of Microsoft Word.”

┏ Microsoft launches new colorful Windows 10 icons.

Comments

┏ Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review: better sound, even better resistance. Excellent review and video with Chris Welch. I have also been using them with several phones (including the Galaxy S20 Ultra) and I agree with everything it says here. The only missing feature is the active noise cancellation, but the compensation for charging via USB-C instead of the patented AirPods Lightning is worth it for Android users.

The best thing about Galaxy Buds Plus is how long you can listen to them without interruptions. Samsung has managed to squeeze 11 hours of continuous battery life from the headphones, which now places them on top of the mountain. That is even better than the Powerbeats Pro, which, until now, had been the longevity champion. Eleven hours will cover your entire workday or a long distance flight with ease.

┏ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review: dim your expectations. Here is my review (and the reason I couldn’t send a newsletter last Friday, sorry for that!). It really is the best folding phone, but that does not mean that folding phones are ready for mainstream yet.

┏ HyperX Cloud Flight S gaming headphones have Qi charging, but at the expense of some useful features.