Apple’s iPhone feud with EU could mean wireless charging

Apple’s Lightning cables are tested by the EU. But could Apple try to pull all cables out of circulation?

Bottom 44 / Creative Commons

Apple’s Lightning cables are – as the metaphor forgives – right in the middle of a controversial storm. The EU has called for a uniform standard for charging cables that creates a boundary between Apple’s proprietary Lightning cables and the USB-C and micro-USB ports. And while you can certainly buy adapters, the overall effect of charging cable technology can add a lot of extra cables when you upgrade your phone.

And while Apple may be preparing to take action against EU regulations, a new Fast Company report suggests that the technology giant may have another plan in mind.

As Mark Sullivan notes, some of Apple’s rhetoric doesn’t match – they have raised concerns about waste when they were forced to drop Lightning ports in favor of USB-C, but they have done similar things in the past. Sullivan believes that the future of charging for Apple may be wireless. Sullivan cites the latest rumors about an iPhone 2021 that would have no ports at all.

Sullivan writes that Apple’s push back against the EU is less a basic defense than a delay tactic.

If this rumor is real, Apple may only be trying to slow the EU down to a charging standard to save time. The longer it takes the EU to pass a law, the greater the likelihood that Apple can stay with Lightning until it can switch completely to wireless charging.

Similar to Apple’s decision to remove headphone jacks from the iPhone, such a move would likely spark heated discussions among Apple fans. But this also goes without saying for Apple, who have taken bold steps like this in recent years.

Read the whole story at Fast Company