Apple’s next iPhone model, DarkSky acquisition, and ‘anti-competitive behavior’ are questioned

Apple’s stores have been closed, at least for next month. But that doesn’t slow down iPhone news.

Rumors have swirled over the past few days about this year’s major iPhone release and the fate of minor releases. One report suggests that Apple may need to delay the handset, but this may be known as the iPhone 12, but another report suggests that it is still on track . And there is speculation that a new iPhone SE, also called iPhone 9, may be introduced at any time. Of course, Apple has not commented.

Also this week, Apple acquired DarkSky, one of the top rated weather apps on the iPhone and Android, and immediately removed it from the Google Play Marketplace. Meanwhile, in an intensifying verbal war, Bluetooth tracker company tiles said Apple’s anti-competitive behavior was “worse.”

Main questions about iPhone

Will Apple release its high-end iPhone this year? Apple employees have placed orders and are “ scrambled ” to keep this year’s iPhone release on schedule, the Wall Street Journal reports this week and has knowledge of Apple’s internal discussions. I quote sources who claim. According to the report, COVID-19 disrupts Apple’s supply chain, and Apple cannot easily predict whether consumer demand will be high enough to premiere the new high-end iPhone. While this suggests the iPhone 12’s debut is suspicious, Apple’s top supplier Foxconn this week has seen cell phone production buoyant and anticipate this year’s iPhone production in time for the fall release. Said that.

Where is the iPhone SE?

Apple plans to launch a new budget-friendly iPhone According to several reports this week, anytime today. Tech news site The Verge found a reference to “iPhone SE” on Apple’s website before Apple stopped the leak. Apple News site 9to5Mac said the launch of the iPhone SE was “imminent.” Earlier rumors stated that Apple plans to introduce iPhone SE a week ago, but that never happened. But if it does, the report says it comes with a 4.7-inch screen, a design similar to the 2017 iPhone 8, and an affordable $ 400.

Apple acquires DarkSky

Apple acquired DarkSkyThis is a very popular mobile weather app that we checked this week. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, Apple quickly removed the app from the Google Play Marketplace and removed users who were supposed to be Android from luck. According to Apple, for Android users who have already purchased DarkSky, the app will stop functioning on July 1. Android users are, of course, upset by Apple’s move, and some critics say this is another example of where Apple has intentionally hurt the competition. DarkSky is also being used by third-party companies to integrate weather information into apps, and Apple said it will remove access to services next year, causing even more anger. Apple didn’t say what it would do with the iOS app, but DarkSky’s features could boost its default Weather app.

Buying AI

Apple also acquired artificial intelligence startup Voysis this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Voysis technology improves the voice assistant capabilities of shopping apps. It is unclear exactly what Apple wants with Voysis technology, but it appears that it could be used to improve Apple’s virtual assistant Siri.

Zoom security issues

Security researcher Patrick Waddle this week is increasingly popular video conferencing app Zoom zero-day flaw This allows hackers to access Mac users’ microphones and webcams and spy on them. Zero-day exploits are bugs found in the app, but have not been fixed by the company, so every user is at risk of being attacked. This vulnerability was announced along with another flaw that allowed users to take complete control of the device. The news, following a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is a term used to describe hackers gaining unauthorized access to zoomed video chats and obstructing feeds through obscenity or worse. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said this week that the company needed to do better with security and promised a change.

Apple Store remains closed

Apple retail manager Deidre O’Brien sent a note to employees this week, Apple retail stores will be closed until early May. The note, obtained by Apple’s tracking site 9to5Mac, is only a week after O’Brien announced that Apple could open a store in early April. Apple closed all retail stores outside mainland China last month in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tiles accuse Apple of anti-competitive behavior

The tracking company’s tile, at a parliamentary hearing this week,Apple’s anti-competitive behavior has worsened, not improved.“The company’s legal counsel, Kirsten Daru, said Apple has continued to send notifications to iPhone users asking them if they would like Tile to track their location. Daru states that location tracking is important to Tile’s business, and this behavior is due to Apple working with its competitors on Tile tracking devices to enable users to locate products anywhere in the world. Suggested that you may be engaged in Apple did not comment on Daru’s claims, but posted a support video this week that mentions the AirTags location tracker. Apple quickly removed the video, but the message was clear. It is working on a Tile rival that may be slow to release.

Postponement of Apple Card payment

Apple Card users can postpone March and April payments, The company said this week. Apple noted in a note to Apple Card users that it would not charge interest on late payments. Apple released the Apple Card last year. Goldman Sachs is its banking partner.

Questions about Apple’s COVID-19 app

Apple created the COVID-19 app last week. This allows users to screen their symptoms and determine if they need to consult a physician about a possible COVID-19 disease. And this week, four senators join Apple How the company processes information that you add The app and whether its policy complies with HIPAA regulations. Senators, including former Democratic presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Corey Booker, have also asked Apple about “the specific terms of an agreement between your company and the federal and / or state governments.” Apple is not yet ready.

one more…

Lauren Powell Jobs, the widow and heir of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, together with actors Leonardo DiCaprio and the Ford Foundation, launched the GoFundMe mission this week. Raised $ 15 Million for U.S. Food FundEffort to feed those in need. Their group collectively donated $ 12 million toward the goal, and at the time of this writing, GoFundMe had raised an additional $ 700,000 from other donors. You can donate to the American Food Fund here.

