Apple’s upcoming earnings report may reveal clues to the iPhone 5G timetable

The iPhone maker has scheduled its March quarter earnings report for April 30 and its results and prospects will help paint a picture of how significant coronavirus-related damage to Apple may be in the coming months.

Analysts are adjusting Apple’s sales targets based on supply and demand disruptions due to the pandemic – and meanwhile, there is growing concern that the company may reject the long-awaited version of the iPhone 5G in hopes of an environment. best in December.

“A key topic / discussion point that Street will focus on laser when it hears Cook is around any clue surrounding Apple’s long-awaited 5G launch calendar,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a statement. Wednesday. “While mass production of the iPhone 12 probably won’t start before the May period, pre-planning, coordinating design and normalizing component shortages in the supply chain make fall times very difficult to achieve.”

Apple stocks rose 2.12% on Wednesday to $ 264.92.

Threats to 5G launch extend beyond the factory environment in China: Like a multitude of other U.S. companies, on-site sheltered orders have made the completion of engineering, planning and pre-production tasks more difficult for the new phone. And Apple executives are concerned that launching the high-stakes phone in a recession may also be a mistake.

IPhone sales account for about half of the company’s overall revenue, and the 5G phone expected to increase smartphone sales late this year and until 2021.

Ives placed the probability of an iPhone 5G launch in September, as initially expected, between 10% and 15%.

Apple executives generally don’t discuss upcoming product releases, and this has also been true of the 5G phone: in the latest Apple earnings call in January, CEO Tim Cook eluded a question on the phone but spoke positively of Apple’s next line-up, saying that 5G was deployed in the “first innings”.

Apple’s March quarter report, however, may uncover details of the obstacles Apple is facing and what the odds are for the fall.

Although the launch of the iPhone 5G is delayed, it seems likely that Apple will release some new phones this year to capture some of the residual customer demand in an update window. Ives estimates that 350 million iPhone users will fall into an update window in the next 18-24 months.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new entry-level iPhone, dubbed the iPhone SE, soon enough. That phone is expected to have a design similar to that of the iPhone 8 and cost between $ 399 and above, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

