Apple’s update changes the way Macs charge to protect their battery

Apple is launching a new feature called “Battery Health Management” that changes the way laptops charge.

Updates mean that laptops may not charge all the time if the computer believes it will protect battery life.

The goal is to prevent a problem, which means that fully charging the laptop’s battery will put pressure on it due to the chemicals it contains. Leaving the computer this way can reduce its charge and cause the battery to shrink over time.

Instead, if the computer believes it may not need 100% battery in the future, it will only charge part of the way. The computer indicates that the battery is full, but this may not be the case.

Apple said the feature can be turned off and may not be enabled in all situations. The company also ensures that battery life is not significantly affected.

A similar feature is currently available on Apple’s iPhone and has been introduced in a recent update. This means that the phone charges during the night and learns when you want to wake up, for example, the last time you leave your charge until you expect to wake up and start using the phone. .

The Mac update works in the same way, using a history of charging and using the battery, and you know that there are times when you don’t need a full battery life. For example, if a computer tends to use a connected connection during the day, it may not fully charge its battery.

This feature will be available on any MacBook that has Thunderbolt 3.. This includes every MacBook Pro from 2016 and MacBook Airs since 2018.

