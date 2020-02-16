[applicants-try-to-send-mayo-to-mayo-clinic-after-acceptance-letter-mishap]

by: KIMT/CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – A mix-up has landed Mayo Clinic in some hot condiments!
First, the institution sent 360 letters of acceptance to Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine applicants. Then a message was sent out a few hours later informing the hopefuls a technical error was discovered and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn.
Those recipients had all been interviewed for the school and were waiting to hear if they were accepted.
A reporter with KIMT spoke with one of the impacted applicants and they said the apology given to all the applicants included an email and a “scripted” phone call informing everyone they’re now wait-listed.
The applicants thought the apology was insincere. So, in response, one applicant who wishes to remain anonymous started a humorous GoFundMe page to finance the shipment of 2,000 gallons of mayonnaise to Mayo Clinic’s admissions director.
The petition’s creator told KIMT’s reporter it was meant to be a joke, pointing out how medical school applicants don’t have any power in this process.
Mayo Clinic did provide KIMT News with a statement in response to the mistake.
In part, it said, “We deeply regret having caused disappointment to these applicants and we are continuing to investigating the issue.”
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine’s Day
How dirty is your wristwatch?
2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage
bicyclist hit driver arrested
Ninja Warrior playground
Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend
WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air
‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto
Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community
NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow
Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two
Trending Stories