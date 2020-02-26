‘applied-science-&-performance-institute’-keeps-hearts-healthy-with-unique-technology

by: Lila Gross
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Applied Science & Performance Institute (ASPI) bases your training on science to reach your individual “prime.”
Machines with the latest technology map out your body’s blueprint.
Trainers are able to take your results to develop a workout plan just for you.
Some of the tests done are DXA scans, In-Body, Force Plate, Metabolic Cart, Mobilization evaluations, Sub VO2 testing, Physical Therapy scans and more.
Through the end of February for National Heart Month you can get your central blood pressure measured for free. This is the pressure of blood actually pumping from your heart.
This procedure is normally done by sticking a catheter in your heart but ASPI does it with a press of a button.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Applied Science & Performance Institute (ASPI) in Tampa.
LATEST LIVING LOCAL STORIES:
Top Videos
3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso
Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa
Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton
Wednesday Midday Weather Update
This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on “The Voice” tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.
Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County
Search underway for missing jet skier, police say
K-9 memorial pkg
Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car
Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay
Trending Stories