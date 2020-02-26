‘Applied Science & Performance Institute’ keeps hearts healthy with unique technology

By
Nellie McDonald
-
‘applied-science-&-performance-institute’-keeps-hearts-healthy-with-unique-technology

by: Lila Gross

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Applied Science & Performance Institute (ASPI) bases your training on science to reach your individual “prime.”

Machines with the latest technology map out your body’s blueprint.

Trainers are able to take your results to develop a workout plan just for you.

Some of the tests done are DXA scans, In-Body, Force Plate, Metabolic Cart, Mobilization evaluations, Sub VO2 testing, Physical Therapy scans and more.

Through the end of February for National Heart Month you can get your central blood pressure measured for free. This is the pressure of blood actually pumping from your heart.

This procedure is normally done by sticking a catheter in your heart but ASPI does it with a press of a button.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Applied Science & Performance Institute (ASPI) in Tampa.

LATEST LIVING LOCAL STORIES:

Top Videos

3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso

Thumbnail for the video titled

Police: Armed robbery suspect in critical condition after chase in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

This Tampa Bay contestant was the first to perform on “The Voice” tonight. She nailed it, advancing to the next round.

Thumbnail for the video titled

Missing jet skier found alive in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss