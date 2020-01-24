Applying to the Australia Post discourages “eligible millennials”

An employer has defended a job ad that discourages “beyond legitimate millennia” after Seek forced her to remove the statement for allegedly violating age discrimination requirements.

Among the usual features, such as well presented, eager to learn and competent with a computer, the list says: “Unfortunately, the successful applicant will not be an over-privileged thousand-year-old with excessive demands.”

Warilla Licensed Post Office licensee Angela Cramp says the statement is not a joke.

A job advertised at Seek was canceled because of “age discrimination” after the employer prevented it from “due to millennia”. (Search / delivery)

“We want someone who understands that this is an entry-level job,” she told nine.com.au.

“If you think you are up to the people who have been doing this job for five years just because you got there on the first day, you prefer not to waste our time applying for our job. “

The statement was removed from the list after Seek contacted Ms. Cramp and said the language used violated anti-discrimination laws.

Ms. Cramp denied that the job was discriminatory and said she was happy to hire a younger person if she met the job requirements.

“It is by no means age discrimination, I have five millennia to myself,” she said.

The employer defended the position on the grounds that people who were rejected should not apply. (Warilla LPO / Facebook)

“It’s time to reach young people – there are job requirements, you have to follow directions, and if you’ve never heard the word” no “in your life, this is not for you. So don’t waste your time or mine when applying. “

She says employers are looking for someone who “can accept that they are at the bottom of the pecking order”.

“If you expect to be responsible for the business on the first day, you won’t succeed in this job,” said Ms. Cramp.

She said that although the listing prevents some people from applying, she has still received a significant number of applications.

“We have received many applications, so there are no people who are offensive,” she said.

“We want a team player and someone who wants to learn our business.

“If the message turns them off, they may never be successful anyway.”

Nine.com.au asked Seek for an answer.