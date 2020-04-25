Appreciate and Thunder Up a 7 days

ad here

Marvel Moves Thor: Love and Thunder Up a 7 days

Nearly each major Marvel motion picture has been delayed since of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even Thor: Appreciate and Thunder wasn’t immune, as it was shifted from its November 5, 2021 date to February 18, 2022. Earlier these days, Marvel and Sony shuffled their film routine all over again. As a result, Thor: Enjoy and Thunder‘s new launch day is Friday, February 11, 2022, a week earlier than Really like and Thunder‘s preceding date.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will reunite with director Taika Waititi for the impending sequel. Natalie Portman will also return to the MCU in Love and Thunder for the first time because Thor: The Dark World. Also, Christian Bale is reportedly in talks to portray the film’s villain. Even so, Marvel has still to formally validate Bale’s casting.

Soon after today’s moves, here’s the current checklist of MCU launch dates.

Black Widow — November 6, 2020

— November 6, 2020 The Eternals — February 12, 2021

— February 12, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings — May possibly 7, 2021

— May possibly 7, 2021 Untitled Third Spider-Man MCU Motion picture — November 5, 2021

— November 5, 2021 Thor: Adore and Thunder — February 11, 2022

— February 11, 2022 Medical professional Weird in the Multiverse of Insanity — March 25, 2022

— March 25, 2022 Black Panther 2 — May 6, 2022

— May 6, 2022 Captain Marvel 2 — July 8, 2022

— July 8, 2022 Untitled Marvel — Oct 7, 2022

What do you consider about the most recent release date moves by Marvel? Let us know in the comment segment underneath!

