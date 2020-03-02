appreciate-immediately-after-tracie-brady-of-lockup-was-arrested-by-dwi-in-texas

Like After Lockup: Life After Lockup star Tracie Brady is again in trouble with the regulation. MTO New verified that Tracie was arrested in Texas and accused of driving although intoxicated.

Tracie was arrested, reserved for drunk driving and held in the Midland County jail in Midland, Texas.

Your $ 500 bonus you posted the following day.

Fortuitously for Tracie, she had the cash for the reward that likely arrived from her the latest gambling winnings. A couple months in the past, Tracie earned more than $ 15,000 even though enjoying on the slot equipment of a New Mexico on line casino and soon thereafter posted her earnings on Instagram. And it would seem that the funds is currently likely to be of fantastic use: spending a bond for your last arrest.

And what did Clint, Tracie’s boyfriend, feel about his most latest arrest? It’s not distinct. Considering the fact that his arrest, Clint has been silent on social media.

To continue to keep up with the on-display screen drama involving Clint and his Tracie, tune in to the new episodes of Enjoy following Lockup: Everyday living Just after Lockup that will air on Friday nights at nine / 8c on WE television.