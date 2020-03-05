approach-to-mail-japanese-college-students-to-greece-for-torch-relay-canceled-above-virus-issues

NAGOYA – The metropolis of Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, reported Thursday it has canceled its program to deliver junior high college pupils to just take aspect in the Greek leg of the 2020 Olympics torch relay on March 12 because of to issues above the new coronavirus.

Eighteen college students experienced been envisioned to journey to Greece as portion of a cultural exchange with Olympia, a sister town with Inazawa due to the fact 1987. College students from Olympia are arranging to take component in the Japanese leg of the relay on April six.

As considerations in excess of the virus continue on the mount, the Tokyo Game titles arranging committee has lowered the size of the Japanese delegation taking part in the March 12 torch-lights ceremony in Olympia.

Organizers are also considering downsizing the Japanese leg of the torch relay, set to commence on March 26 from the J-Village soccer teaching heart in Fukushima Prefecture, with strategies to differ relying on the status of infection in each individual area.

Inazawa despatched college students to participate in the relays of the Nagano Winter Olympics in 1998 and the past four Summer time Video games. The metropolis was arranging to deliver double the total of pupils it despatched for the torch relay at the 2016 Summertime Online games in Rio de Janeiro.