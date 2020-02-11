APPROVAL: Bobby Rush for Congress in 1st district Democratic primary

Our approval goes to Rep. Bobby rush, a fascinating American figure whose political strategies and alliances have traveled in recent decades.

The one-off Black Panther, for example, today is a staunch supporter of Mike Bloomberg – the well-to-do former mayor of New York – for president, who gives the more progressive allies of Rush the willpower. Rush explains his evolution in this way: he goes where he can best “help people”.

As much as we like Rush, we also believe that the 1st district deserves a hard-working representative. A change is too late. So we are subscribing to Rush again for a significant part today in the absence of a better choice – maybe next time.

Also runs Sarah Gad, a law student and founder of a non-profit that focuses on substance abuse; Ameena Nuur-Matthews, a community activist, and Robert Emmons, a non-profit manager who has a bright future in politics if he adheres to it.

1st congress district card. Illustration by Caroline Hurley

For more information about this race and others, including questionnaires for candidates, visit our primary voting guide for Illinois.