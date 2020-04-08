Approval of Coronavirus response craters in a new poll

The approval of the federal government’s response to the corona’s pandemic fell sharply in a new CNN poll, but the president Donald Terb overall approval – while still in negative territory – has improved slightly since the last poll.

With about 13,000 deaths and nearly 400,000 reported cases in the United States, public opinion about the Covid-19 crisis continues to shift. In a new CNN poll conducted on April 3-4, 55% of Americans said the federal government had done a “bad job” of preventing the spread of new corona, sometimes referred to as COVID-19, in the United States. A.” compared to 41% who said the government was doing a “good job”.

In the latest CNN poll, which ended on March 29, a subtle polyphony – 48% to 47% – said the government was doing a good job.

This represents a massive 15-point swing in clear approval in just one week.

An even stronger majority, 69%, says the “federal government needs to do more to address this shortage” of medical equipment and protective equipment, with only 28% saying they are doing enough. And an impressive 80 percent has come around the idea that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

For Trump himself, the numbers aren’t big, but they’ve improved slightly since the last CNN poll. Overall approval was up to 44% compared to 51% disapproval, from 43% -53% a month ago. The clear approval of his handling of the corona pandemic remains unchanged, but people with “no opinion” have not found one. Currently, 45% approve of Trump’s work on the corona and 52% disapprove, compared to 41% -48% last month.

And all those numbers are a major hurdle since two weeks ago, when Trump led to a 60% approval rating for his coronavirus response and the highest net approval of his presidency in the Gallup poll.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]

[newsToTranslate] news