Approximately 160,000 Nintendo accounts committed to Hack Hack

Nintendo has advised users to enable two-step authentication on their accounts after 160,000 users were compromised in early April.

“We’d like to provide an update on recent incidents of unauthorized access to some Nintendo accounts,” the message posted on the official support page reads:

While we continue to investigate, we would like to reassure users that there is currently no evidence to indicate any breach of Nintendo’s databases, servers or services. As part of our ongoing research, we are no longer using the ability to use a Nintendo Network ID to sign in to a Nintendo account. All other options to sign in to a Nintendo account are available.

“As a precaution,” Nintendo continued, “we will soon contact users to reset the passwords for Nintendo’s network identifiers and Nintendo accounts that we have reason to believe were accessed without authorization.” The company also assured customers that they do not believe the hacking spread to “other areas of its global gaming network.”

Nintendo also urged its users to “enable 2-step verification for their Nintendo account” to improve security. In particular, this process requires users to use Google Authenticator to do so. Users hoping to avoid putting more of their data in the hands of the infamous producer of unreliable data are out of luck.

The entertainment company also preemptively defended its decision to remain opaque about the precise nature of the security breach, saying: “During the investigation, to deter further attempts at unauthorized signs, we will not disclose further information about the methods used. gets unauthorized access. “

Finally, Nintendo extended a generally corporate apology to affected consumers: “We apologize for the inconvenience and concerns caused to our customers and will continue to work hard to protect the security of our users’ data,” they concluded. Of course, consumer confidence in this commitment is pending.