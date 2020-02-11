Approximately 300 animals rescued from deplorable living conditions in the home of Kansas City – Up News Info – Up News Info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (up News information locally) – About 300 animals living in miserable conditions were removed from a duplex in Kansas City on Monday afternoon.

The smell in the house was so bad that the Kansas City fire department had to test ammonia levels before they could enter. Firefighters had to wear masks while they pulled boxes behind boxes full of animals.

“We don’t even eat in our house,” neighbor Michaela Moore told KCTV, a partner of Up News Info. “We go out to dinner or we eat my aunt or grandmother because we can’t smell the smell.”

Authorities say they have taken around 300 rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, geckos and other animals out of the house.

“In most cases, when we have many rats like this, there are many, many females who are pregnant, so we could end up with 300-400 rats by the time we finish,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project .

The man who lives in the duplex, Mikey Montero, said the rats were still breeding until he got out of control.

“I know I have a lot. I had too many, “he said. “I care about them a lot. I suppress many emotions now. “

The health department has switched off the unit due to the amount of ammonia in the air.

KC Pet Project absorbs almost all seized animals. They have posted a wish list on Facebook with the necessary resources to care for animals.