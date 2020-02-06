Approximately 350 US evacuees from a virus-infested Chinese city land on the California Air Force base

WASHINGTON – Two planes that carried around 350 Americans from Wuhan, China, reached a U.S. military base in California on Wednesday to take citizens home from the epicenter of the rapidly spreading corona virus.

The U.S. travelers on two flights chartered by the U.S. State Department are quarantined for 14 days after landing, the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement.

The jets landed at Travis Air Force Base, about halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, several local media reported showing pictures of two planes on the tarmac.

One of the planes will continue to fly to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego after refueling, the Pentagon said. A spokesman for the Marine Corps said in a statement that it should arrive in Miramar between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Pacific time (between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. GMT).

The US State Department said additional flights may be on Thursday, but did not disclose further details.

KGO television showed a video of people in white overalls getting off the plane in the dark before sunrise at Travis Air Force Base.

The evacuees will be accommodated in a hotel in the base, the base said in a statement on their Facebook page.

“A security chain is being set up away from residential buildings to ensure that the Travis mission can continue safely and that the privacy of evacuees is preserved,” the statement said.

The United States and other countries want to evacuate their citizens from China, where the coronavirus outbreak killed 490 people and infected more than 23,000. Two deaths have been reported outside the mainland.

U.S. health officials have so far reported 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, including two person-to-person transfers.

The Trump administration announced a public health emergency on January 31 and announced the extraordinary measures to block the entry of foreigners who had recently visited China and to impose a two-week quarantine on travelers from the most affected Chinese province of Hubei.

The State Department advised US citizens not to travel to China to resume commercial flights where possible, despite the fact that many commercial airlines have suspended flights to or from major Chinese cities.

U.S. officials have also restricted flights from China to 11 designated airports, which are believed to be able to perform improved health checks.

Nearly 200 Americans, mostly US diplomats and their families, were evacuated and flown to March Air Force Base east of Los Angeles at the end of last month.