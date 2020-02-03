Apps and devices aim to help users understand potential sleep problems

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Sleep can have a crucial impact on your weight and general well-being, and experts say most of us aren’t getting enough quality.

Clinical pharmacist Jim LaValle knows how important sleep is to your health. He says data from “wearables” can help target potential sleep problems.

He also says to take into account lifestyle factors such as how much coffee you drink and how you handle stress. Exercise and alcohol all play a role.

Factors also include eating too late, eating too much, alcohol, and eating certain foods, such as those that cause blood sugar to go up and down, says LaValle.

Apps like Sleep Cycle and even a Oura ring can also help detect if we are snoring, which can lead to health issues.

LaValle says she uses these measures to understand why we don’t sleep as long as we want.

Managing stress during the day will also help you sleep at night, as an overloaded brain has trouble closing the circuits at night.

