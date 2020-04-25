April 24 COVID-19 conditions per county research by ZIP code

ad here

• Not all the suburbs with instances are listed below.

Prepare dinner County

• As of Friday, suburban Cook County experienced 11,504 verified COVID-19 circumstances and 542 deaths, in accordance to the IDPH’s coronavirus internet site (stop by bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 16,112 circumstances and 678 fatalities.

• The Prepare dinner County Office of Public Wellbeing listed 546 conditions of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 237 circumstances in Glenview, 181 in Mount Prospect, 159 in Wheeling, 138 in Streamwood, 136 in Palatine, 128 in Schaumburg, 126 in Park Ridge, 114 in Arlington Heights, 106 in Hoffman Estates, 73 in Elk Grove Village, 62 in Rolling Meadows, 53 in Prospect Heights, and 45 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health and fitness Section lists 2,754 verified cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths on its coronavirus web page as of Friday.

• Circumstances in some Lake County towns: 780 to 784 in Waukegan and 25 to 29 in unincorporated spots close to Waukegan 85 to 89 in Gurnee and 15 to 19 in unincorporated locations near Gurnee 60 to 64 in Round Lake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas in the vicinity of Round Lake 85 to 89 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 in unincorporated parts near Mundelein 30 to 34 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated regions around Libertyville 50 to 54 in Vernon Hills and considerably less than five in unincorporated parts in the vicinity of Vernon Hills 20 to 24 in Grayslake and 15 to 19 in unincorporated places in the vicinity of Grayslake 40 to 44 in Wauconda and five to nine in unincorporated locations near Wauconda 35 to 39 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas in the vicinity of Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion) and 35 to 39 in Lake Zurich and fewer than five in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich and 15 to 19 in Lake Villa and 15 to 19 in unincorporated near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Wellness Division experiences 2,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 125 deaths on its coronavirus internet site Friday.

• Circumstances per suburb incorporate 174 in Addison, 157 in Naperville (DuPage part), 156 in Bensenville, 143 in Carol Stream, 127 in Glendale Heights, 110 every in Elmhurst and Lombard, 105 in West Chicago, 86 in Willowbrook, 77 in Wheaton, 73 in Downers Grove, 72 in Aurora (DuPage County part), and 44 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Overall health Section confirms 986 scenarios of COVID-19 with 39 deaths on its internet site Friday at kanehealth.com.

• Situations per town contain 413 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 185 in Elgin (Kane portion), 56 in St. Charles, 37 in Geneva, 35 in South Elgin, 31 just about every in Batavia, 25 in North Aurora, 15 in Gilberts, and 10 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 467 instances of COVID-19 and 28 deaths in McHenry County, in accordance to the wellness department’s site Friday.

Will County

• There have been 2,009 cases of COVID-19 and 127 fatalities, according to the Will County Health Department’s web site Friday.

• Situations per town incorporate 138 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 16 in Aurora (Will County portion).















































