April 4 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 conditions by county, and some towns

Prepare dinner County• 3,143 confirmed COVID-19 circumstances and 93 deaths in suburban Cook dinner County, in accordance to the IDPH’s coronavirus web site (go to bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 4,296 circumstances and 76 fatalities.

• The Prepare dinner County Section of Community Wellness has not yet updated its web site on Saturday. On Friday it noted: 96 circumstances of COVID-19 in Glenview, 65 in Des Plaines, 38 in Schaumburg, 29 every single in Palatine and Mount Prospect, 25 in Wheeling, 21 in Arlington Heights, 17 every single in Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village and Streamwood, 14 in Hanover Park and 13 in Hoffman Estates. (Go to little bit.ly/dhcookcovid19details for extra cities.)

















































• The Prepare dinner County sheriff’s office environment internet site on Saturday said 221 detainees at the county jail and 70 sheriff’s business office employees experienced analyzed good for the virus as of 5 p.m. Friday. 15 of the detainees are in the clinic.

Lake County• The Lake County Overall health Office lists 689 confirmed conditions of COVID-19 and 14 deaths on its coronavirus website (take a look at little bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are additional than 100 scenarios in Waukegan, 35 to 39 in Gurnee, 30 to 34 in Spherical Lake, 25 to 29 in Libertyville, 15 to 19 in Mundelein and 10 to 14 each and every in Grayslake, Vernon Hills and Lake Zurich.

DuPage County• The DuPage County Wellness Office reviews 606 confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 and 19 deaths on its coronavirus web-site (go to little bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

















































• Cases for each suburb include things like 47 in Willowbrook, 47 in Naperville, 38 in Addison, 38 in Lombard, 28 in Carol Stream, 27 in Aurora (DuPage part), 23 in Elmhurst and 26 in Bensenville.

Will County• There have been 606 scenarios of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, according to the Will County Health and fitness Department’s web page (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19).

Kane County• The Kane County Health and fitness Section confirms 210 conditions of COVID-19 with 12 fatalities on its internet site at kanehealth.com.

• Cases for every town consist of 55 in Aurora (Kane portion), 41 in Elgin (Kane part), 25 in St. Charles, 12 in Geneva, eight in North Aurora and 7 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 122 situations of COVID-19 and 3 fatalities in McHenry County, in accordance to the well being department’s web site (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19).















































