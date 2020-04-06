April 5 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 instances by county, and some cities

Cook County

• 3,420 confirmed COVID-19 circumstances and 96 fatalities in suburban Cook County, in accordance to the IDPH’s coronavirus internet site (stop by little bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 4,614 cases and 90 fatalities.

















































• The Cook County Division of Community Health and fitness on Sunday outlined 91 conditions of COVID-19 in Des Plaines, 54 in Schaumburg, 53 in Park Ridge, 38 in Mount Prospect, 37 in Palatine, 35 in Arlington Heights, 30 in Wheeling, 22 in Streamwood, 21 in Hoffman Estates, 20 in Buffalo Grove (Prepare dinner County part), 14 in Rolling Meadows and 9 in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for extra towns.)

• The Cook dinner County sheriff’s workplace internet site claimed 234 detainees at the county jail and 78 sheriff’s office personnel experienced examined positive for the virus as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Of the detainees, 14 are in the hospital.

Lake County

• The Lake County Wellbeing Office lists 756 verified situations of COVID-19 and 14 fatalities on its coronavirus web site (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are extra than 130 circumstances in Waukegan, between 30 and 34 in Gurnee, 35 to 39 in Spherical Lake, 25 to 29 in Libertyville, 20 to 24 in Mundelein, 15 to 19 in Vernon Hills and Lake Villa, and 10 to 14 each and every in Grayslake, Wauconda, Lake Zurich and Buffalo Grove (Lake County part).

















































DuPage County

• The DuPage County Wellbeing Office reports 647 confirmed instances of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on its coronavirus site (go to little bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Conditions per suburb consist of 50 in Naperville, 48 in Willowbrook, 41 in Lombard and Addison, 31 in Carol Stream, 28 in Bensenville, Elmhurst, West Chicago and Aurora (DuPage County portion), 26 in Downers Grove and 25 in Glendale Heights.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health and fitness Division confirms 221 cases of COVID-19 with 15 deaths on its web site at kanehealth.com.

• Scenarios for each town incorporate 57 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 48 in Elgin (Kane part), 27 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, eight in North Aurora and South Elgin, and 7 in Gilberts and Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 133 situations of COVID-19 and a few deaths in McHenry County, according to the health and fitness department’s site (little bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19).

Will County

• There have been 648 scenarios of COVID-19 and 12 fatalities, according to the Will County Health and fitness Department’s website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19).















































