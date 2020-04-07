April 6 breakdown of COVID-19 scenarios by county, like initially Cook jail death

Illinois

Statewide conditions full 12,262 with 307 fatalities. As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 internet site, available at bit.ly/dhIDHcovid19stats, now lists scenarios by ZIP code.

















































Prepare dinner County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 3,661 verified COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, in accordance to the IDPH’s coronavirus site (check out bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 5,067 circumstances and 108 fatalities.

• The Prepare dinner County Office of General public Health and fitness on Monday stated 124 instances of COVID-19 in Glenview, 101 in Des Plaines, 54 in Schaumburg, 54 in Park Ridge, 40 in Mount Prospect, 38 in Palatine, 37 in Arlington Heights, 35 in Wheeling, 23 in Streamwood, 22 in Hoffman Estates, 21 in Elk Grove Village, 18 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County part), 14 in Rolling Meadows and nine in Prospect Heights. (Take a look at bit.ly/dhcookcovid19information for extra cities.)

• The Prepare dinner County sheriff’s business web site described the very first jail dying Monday. 230 detainees have analyzed beneficial (33 negative), 14 are in the clinic, and 33 who earlier tested constructive have been moved to a restoration facility. 92 sheriff’s workplace employees have tested positive.

• The Cook dinner County juvenile detention heart has 1 scenario, the Circuit Court of Prepare dinner County noted Monday. The juvenile is recovering and is quarantined along with six others who had get hold of.

















































Lake County

• The Lake County Well being Section lists 819 verified circumstances of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Monday (stop by bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are 145 to 149 scenarios in Waukegan, 40 to 44 in Round Lake, involving 35 and 39 in Gurnee, 25 to 29 in Libertyville, 20 to 24 in Mundelein, 15 to 19 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County part), Grayslake, Lake Villa and Vernon Hills, and 10 to 14 just about every in Wauconda and Lake Zurich.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health and fitness Division reports 714 verified instances of COVID-19 and 22 fatalities on its coronavirus web-site Monday (stop by little bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Instances for each suburb include 57 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 51 in Willowbrook, 46 in Addison, 44 in Lombard, 33 in Aurora (DuPage County part), 31 in Elmhurst, Glendale Heights and West Chicago, 30 in Carol Stream and Bensenville, 29 in Downers Grove.

















































Kane County

• The Kane County Wellbeing Section confirms 235 circumstances of COVID-19 with 15 fatalities on its website Monday at kanehealth.com.

• Circumstances for every city involve 63 in Aurora (Kane County part), 50 in Elgin (Kane portion), 27 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, eight in Gilberts, North Aurora and South Elgin, and seven in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 145 conditions of COVID-19 and four deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department’s web site (little bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Monday.

Will County

• There have been 703 situations of COVID-19 and 22 fatalities, according to the Will County Health Department’s web-site (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Monday.

— Marni Pyke















































