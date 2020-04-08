April 7 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 instances by county, and some cities

Prepare dinner County• Suburban Prepare dinner County has had 4,003 verified COVID-19 situations and 114 fatalities, according to the IDPH’s coronavirus web-site. In Chicago: 5,506 circumstances and 135 fatalities.

• The Cook dinner County Division of General public Well being described: 131 instances of COVID-19 in Glenview, 111 in Des Plaines, 56 in Schaumburg, 46 in Mount Prospect, 43 in Palatine, 38 in Wheeling, 37 in Arlington Heights, 29 in Streamwood, 24 each and every in Hoffman Estates and Elk Grove Village and 19 every single in Buffalo Grove and Hanover Park.

















































• The Cook dinner County sheriff’s place of work websitesaid Tuesday the county jail has 238 detainees with the virus, 17 in the medical center and 34 who previously examined good have been moved to a restoration facility. 1 detainee has died so significantly. Amongst sheriff’s office environment personnel, 115 have tested favourable.

Lake County• The Lake County Health Department lists 925 confirmed conditions of COVID-19 and 22 fatalities on its coronavirus internet site.

• There are 175 to 179 situations in Waukegan, 35 to 39 in Gurnee, 40 to 44 in Round Lake, 25 to 29 in Libertyville and Mundelein, 20 to 24 in Lake Zurich and 15 to 19 every single in Grayslake, Vernon Hills and Wauconda.

DuPage County• The DuPage County Health Office stories 780 verified cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths on its coronavirus site.

















































• Situations per suburb involve 63 in Naperville, 53 in Willowbrook, 48 in Addison, 44 in Lombard, 37 in Carol Stream, 36 in Aurora (DuPage part), 35 every single in Elmhurst, Bensenville and West Chicago, 27 in Glen Ellyn and 25 in Wheaton.

Will County• There have been 888 situations of COVID-19 and 30 fatalities, according to the Will County Wellbeing Department’s internet site.

Kane County• The Kane County Health Division confirms 262 circumstances of COVID-19 with 18 fatalities on its site at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town contain 69 in Aurora (Kane part), 56 in Elgin (Kane portion), 30 in St. Charles, 14 in Geneva, nine in South Elgin and seven in Batavia.

McHenry County• 165 situations of COVID-19 and four deaths in McHenry County, according to the health and fitness department’s web page.















































