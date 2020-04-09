April 8 breakdown of suburban COVID-19 scenarios by county, and some cities

See statistics by ZIP code in the PDF connected at the bottom of this report.

Prepare dinner County

• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County experienced 4,428 confirmed COVID-19 conditions and 135 deaths, in accordance to the IDPH’s coronavirus web-site (go to bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 6,092 circumstances and 177 fatalities.

















































• The Cook dinner County Office of General public Well being on Wednesday mentioned 137 situations of COVID-19 in Glenview, 122 in Des Plaines, 61 in Schaumburg, 64 in Park Ridge, 49 in Mount Prospect, 49 in Palatine, 39 in Arlington Heights, 43 in Wheeling, 33 in Streamwood, 26 in Hoffman Estates, 29 in Elk Grove Village, 19 in Buffalo Grove (Prepare dinner County portion), 16 in Rolling Meadows and 9 in Prospect Heights. (Check out bit.ly/dhcookcovid19details for additional towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff’s place of work site has reported 1 demise as very well, 251 detainees have analyzed positive, 44 damaging, 22 are in the medical center, and 31 who previously examined good have been moved to a recovery facility. 150 sheriff’s place of work staff members have analyzed favourable.

Lake County

• The Lake County Overall health Section lists 1,044 verified conditions of COVID-19 and 24 fatalities on its coronavirus website as of Wednesday (check out bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are 210 to 214 conditions in Waukegan, 45 to 49 in Spherical Lake, among 40 and 44 in Gurnee, 30 to 34 in Libertyville, 25 to 29 in Mundelein, 20 to 24 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion) and Vernon Hills, 15 to 19 in Grayslake, Lake Villa, Lake Zurich, and Wauconda.

















































DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health and fitness Office reviews 873 confirmed situations of COVID-19 and 28 deaths on its coronavirus internet site Wednesday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Circumstances for each suburb consist of 71 in Naperville (DuPage part), 57 in Willowbrook, 54 in Addison, 49 in Lombard, 48 in Carol Stream, 40 in West Chicago, 39 in Bensenville, 38 in Elmhurst, 37 in Glendale Heights, 32 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), and 41 in Downers Grove.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health and fitness Office confirms 312 circumstances of COVID-19 with 19 fatalities on its web-site Wednesday at kanehealth.com.

• Situations for each city include things like 100 in Aurora (Kane County part), 67 in Elgin (Kane portion), 32 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, 11 in North Aurora, 10 in South Elgin, 8 in Gilberts, and seven in Sugar Grove.

















































McHenry County

• There are 189 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths in McHenry County, according to the wellbeing department’s web-site (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Wednesday.

Will County

• There have been 942 instances of COVID-19 and 35 fatalities, according to the Will County Health Department’s website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Wednesday.

• Instances for every city incorporate 9 in Aurora (Will County portion), and 31 in Naperville (Will County portion).

— Marni Pyke















































