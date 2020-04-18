April Member Member Reputation Rank Announced

Paula Griffin
The Korean Business Research Institute has announced a brand reputation rating this month for a single boy group member!

The rankings were determined through analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communications, and public awareness index of 598 male group members, using big data collected from March to April

Jimin was the best on BTS Jimin for 16 consecutive months with a brand reputation index of 7,496,181 for April. High ranking keywords in keyword analysis include “Filter,” “fan,” and “ARMY,” while terms that rank highest include “cool,” “type,” and “donate.” Jimin’s positivity-negative analysis also revealed a positive reaction score of 82.10 percent.

Suho EXO ranks second this month with a brand reputation index of 6,458,545, marking a 265.52 percent decline since last month.

Meanwhile, Baekhyun EXO came in third after enjoying a good 329.40 percent increase in its own brand reputation index since March. The total index of ideas rose to 6,239,442 for April.

Check out the top 30 months below!

  1. Jimin BTS
  2. Suho EXO
  3. Baekhyun EXO
  4. Jungkook BTS
  5. BTS V
  6. Jin’s BTS
  7. Ravi VIXX
  8. Cha Eun Woo ASTRO
  9. Kang Seung Yoon
  10. RM BTS
  11. Kim Jin Woo WINNER
  12. Suga BTS
  13. J-Hope BTS
  14. Mino WINNER song
  15. Sehun EXO
  16. Lee Seung Hoon WINNER
  17. Changmin TVXQ
  18. Chanyeol EXO
  19. Jung Yong Hwa CNBLUE
  20. Jaehyun NCT
  21. Yunho TVXQ
  22. Seungkwan SEVENTEEN
  23. Moonbin ASTRO
  24. SF9 Rowoon
  25. G-Dragon BIGBANG
  26. SEVENTEEN Jun
  27. NCT sign
  28. Woozi SEVENTEEN TERRITORY
  29. SEEKING SEVENTEEN
  30. Yoon Doojoon is important

