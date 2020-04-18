April Member Member Reputation Rank Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has announced a brand reputation rating this month for a single boy group member!

The rankings were determined through analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communications, and public awareness index of 598 male group members, using big data collected from March to April

Jimin was the best on BTS Jimin for 16 consecutive months with a brand reputation index of 7,496,181 for April. High ranking keywords in keyword analysis include “Filter,” “fan,” and “ARMY,” while terms that rank highest include “cool,” “type,” and “donate.” Jimin’s positivity-negative analysis also revealed a positive reaction score of 82.10 percent.

Suho EXO ranks second this month with a brand reputation index of 6,458,545, marking a 265.52 percent decline since last month.

Meanwhile, Baekhyun EXO came in third after enjoying a good 329.40 percent increase in its own brand reputation index since March. The total index of ideas rose to 6,239,442 for April.

Check out the top 30 months below!

Jimin BTS Suho EXO Baekhyun EXO Jungkook BTS BTS V Jin’s BTS Ravi VIXX Cha Eun Woo ASTRO Kang Seung Yoon RM BTS Kim Jin Woo WINNER Suga BTS J-Hope BTS Mino WINNER song Sehun EXO Lee Seung Hoon WINNER Changmin TVXQ Chanyeol EXO Jung Yong Hwa CNBLUE Jaehyun NCT Yunho TVXQ Seungkwan SEVENTEEN Moonbin ASTRO SF9 Rowoon G-Dragon BIGBANG SEVENTEEN Jun NCT sign Woozi SEVENTEEN TERRITORY SEEKING SEVENTEEN Yoon Doojoon is important

