April NFL draft on plan, no public events in Las Vegas

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL will continue with its draft but without having community occasions subsequent month in Las Vegas. It is not but clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the town.

Commissioner Roger Goodell stated Monday the draft will choose put April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format even now getting developed. The draft will be televised irrespective of its venue or structure.

“In consideration of existing details similar to COVID-19 and direction from health care experts these as the CDC, and in coordination with general public authorities in Nevada and the metropolis of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans” the league claimed in a assertion.

The NFL says it is checking out “innovative options” for how the method will be dealt with and will give that information and facts as it will become obtainable.

“This choice displays our foremost precedence: the wellness and security of all lovers and citizens,” Goodell claimed. “While this end result is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas local community, we glance forward to partnering with the Raiders, the town of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and People Authority for a long run NFL draft as well as evaluating chances for other significant NFL events in Las Vegas in the upcoming, which includes the Tremendous Bowl.”

___

Extra AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Most recent CORONAVIRUS Stories: