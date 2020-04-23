April Romance Roundup of Maya Rodale: NPR

Nothing guarantees a happy escape like a romance, and a happy escape was never needed again. Here are three delightful novels – with lots of laughter and heartache on the way to the happiness you never after – to savor while staying safe and staying inside.

On Abby Jimenez’s The Happy Ever After Playlist, love gets a soundtrack and a second chance. After her beloved boyfriend dies, Sloan Monroe overcomes in great depression – until a dog jumps into the open sunroof of her car. Taking care of the dog’s sloan kickstarts journey to healing. She’s ready to hold it – but then finally connects with the dog’s owner, Jason, a musician on a tour of Australia. Sparks start flying by phone and text. (Seriously, Sloan and Jason don’t even meet in person up to a quarter of the book through the book – and by that time, they’re already in the middle of love.) Once they meet, there’s a great desire and a desire to unite. But of course, it’s not that easy.

Sloan is still in the process of grief. And Jason is a musician on the brink of superstardom, which means a busy world tour, a stalker, and intrusive paparazzi. Fall I love is easy. Love without losing yourself harder. Making a relationship work is another matter altogether. But once Sloan and Jason realize they can’t live without each other, nothing stops them from trying.

Deserving of each other by Sarah Hogle has a bad delicious premise: Naomi and Nicholas are engaged but have completely removed each other. Alas, neither can afford to call the wedding – so of course, everyone wants to make the other person mad enough to call it quits (just in a romance, right ?!). This brings out a series of pranks and deliberate attempts to push the button that only the former loved. It’s completely small, definitely immature, maybe unlikely and really hysterical. Naomi is especially funny.

But from time to time, Naomi and Nicholas drop the masks, and we see the burning pain beneath the face. Naomi has long felt the second best for her future mother, who dominates her son’s life and took care of the wedding planning (and no, she doesn’t give a damn about Naomi). Nicholas is stuck in the role of the Good Son, though he really wants Naomi to provide more buffer. But mostly, this is the story of a couple who got stuck in a hurry and try to come out with a patch of glory, finding that they may want to stay together after all.

Island Affair by Priscilla Oliveras is a classic fake relationship novel, founded in the Florida Keys of Dreams. As Sara Vance takes on the influence of social media in Florida for an anxious family vacation, she learns that her new boyfriend is standing up. Desperate to impress her family, she asks her closest husband to stay as her boyfriend for the week. How are you. And as he would have been lucky, the closest man is disastrous and decent Luis Navarro, who is on leave of absence from his job as a firefighter after a recent accident at work hit just too close to the but. He is so eager to show everyone that it is good to agree immediately with Sara’s scheme.

The speed with which these two strangers agree to leave a false relationship is fast – maybe not quite so – but it’s all about getting to the fun and games that see Sara and Luis fall for each other. It’s not a challenge to pretend they’re a couple to other people and they definitely don’t need to allocate to each other. The real challenge lies in the way they push each other to confront personal demons. For Sara, it is the reasons she is so desperate to impress her family and for Luis, she makes amendments with his alienated brother. When they finally admit their feelings for each other, there is nothing false about it. And in this novel, a joy that never after is not only for the heroes and heroines, but also for their families.

Maya Rodale is an author of a best-selling novel. Her new book is Some Like It Scandalous.