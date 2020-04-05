April various Brand Reputation rankings Announced

The Korean Institute of Business Research has announced its brand reputation rating this month for various events!

The ranking was determined through analysis of consumer participation, interactions, media coverage, community indices, and an index of 50 popular programs, using big data collected from March 3 to April 4.

“Mister Trot” TV Chosun held at the top of the list with an index of brand reputation 4,407,379 to April, an increase of 20.64 percent certify the score began a month ago. High rankings in the audition program’s keyword analysis include “Im Young Woong,” “text voice,” and “rating,” while the highest terms included included “like,” “thank you,” and “win.” The positive-negative analysis of the show also showed a 94.72 percent positive reaction score.

MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) also holds second place this month. The reality show saw a 20.63 percent increase since March with an index of 14,285,080.

Finally, SBS’s “Running Man” took third place after seeing a good 72.52 percent increase in the brand’s reputation index this month. The total score shows 8,692,930 for April.

Check out the top 20 this month!

(Mister Trot) “Home Alone” (Running Man) “Taste of the Wife” (Ask for anything.) “My Duck Duck” “Radio Star” “Where is my house” “Enjoy Together” “Return to Superman” “How Do You Play?” “It’s fun” “Love Music” “King Mask Singer” “Heart Sign” “Call Love Center” (literal title) “Sugarman” “Housewife” “Good Rendezvous” “The same bed, different dream”

