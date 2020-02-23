aqap-confirms-loss-of-life-of-chief,-appoints-successor:-web-site

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula on Sunday confirmed the death of its leader, Qassim al-Rimi, and appointed a successor, months after the U.S. stated it had “eliminated” the Islamist militant main, Web page Intelligence team said.

The announcement came in an audio speech shipped by AQAP religious official, Hamid bin Hamoud al-Tamimi, explained the group, which screens jihadi networks around the world.

“In his speech, Tamimi spoke at duration about Rimi and his jihadi journey, and stated that Khalid bin Umar Batarfi is the new chief of AQAP,” it claimed.

Web page reported Batarfi has appeared in several AQAP video clips above the earlier numerous decades and appeared to have been Rimi’s deputy and group spokesman.

President Donald Trump declared Rimi’s death before this month, saying he had been killed in a U.S. “counterterrorism procedure in Yemen.”

That announcement came soon just after AQAP claimed duty for the Dec. 6 mass capturing at a U.S. naval base in Florida, in which a Saudi air force officer killed a few American sailors.

Washington considers AQAP to be the throughout the world jihadi network’s most perilous branch.

The Sunni extremist team thrived in the chaos of decades of civil war concerning Yemen’s Saudi-backed federal government and Shiite Houthi rebels.

“Under Rimi, AQAP dedicated unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire many assaults in opposition to the United States and our forces,” Trump stated at the time.

“His dying even further degrades AQAP and the international al-Qaida motion, and it delivers us nearer to reducing the threats these groups pose to our nationwide security.”

Trump did not give any information about the conditions or the timing of the operation, but the U.S. has waged a very long-running drone war versus the leaders of the Yemen-dependent AQAP.

Rimi had himself succeeded Nasir al-Wuhayshi, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen in June 2015.

AQAP has carried out functions from both the Houthis and govt forces as perfectly as sporadic assaults abroad, including on the offices of the French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

But analysts say its abilities on the ground have dwindled, though it nonetheless conjures up assaults carried out by “lone wolf” jihadis or previous operatives.

Right after the many years of lethal drone strikes, it is also jogging out of management materials with identify recognition or charisma, they said.

“AQAP is at its weakest stage in a decade, at the very least in conditions of its id as a coherent group with a mostly religious ideology,” reported Elisabeth Kendall, a researcher at the University of Oxford.

“Its dream of creating an Islamic state in Yemen lies in tatters,” she stated.

“At its peak in 2015-16, it experienced taken edge of the country’s descent into war to recruit broadly, fill its coffers, and set up a proto-state…

“Today, on the other hand, the AQAP core struggles to maintain even a modest patch of territory,” she stated in a review revealed by the Washington Institute.

Kendall explained Batarfi and other leadership contenders all experienced “multi-million-greenback bounties on their heads, leaving them with negligible home to maneuver, permit alone revive AQAP to its heyday.”

Yemen has been wracked by conflict considering that 2015, when a Saudi-led coalition intervened right after the Iran-backed Houthis seized command of the cash Sanaa.

The conflict has considering that killed tens of countless numbers of people today, reduction businesses say, and brought on what the United Nations conditions the world’s worst humanitarian disaster with thousands and thousands displaced and in require of support.