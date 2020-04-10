‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard Could Face Prison In Johnny Depp Case

Aquaman star Amber Heard could end up facing prison time if found guilty of falsifying evidence against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The intense drama surrounding the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard started when the Aquaman star claimed she was being physically and verbally abused during their short-lived marriage. Now, Depp is suing Heard for defamation over the abuse claims.

A new report by International Business Times reveals that Heard could face up to three years in prison if she is found guilty for manipulating evidence against Depp. Heard claimed that she suffered two black eyes the night before appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015. However in a court document, Heard’s stylist Samantha McMillen stated that the actress didn’t appear to have any bruises on her during that time:

“Throughout the day of December 16, 2015, I could see clearly that Amber Heard did not have any visible marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her face or any other part of her bod.”

Will Amber Heard wind up in prison? Do you think she’ll still star in future Aquaman movies? Drop your thoughts in the comments section!

Source: International Business Times