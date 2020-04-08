‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard Could Facial area Jail In Johnny Depp Case

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard demo proceeds as new proof could mail the Aquaman actress to prison for allegedly faking her accidents.

The lawful drama encompassing Johnny Depp and Amber Read began when the Aquaman star built a assert in 2018 of physical and verbal abuse all through their limited-lived marriage. In the latest developments, Johnny Depp is now suing Amber Read for defamation in excess of the abuse statements.

In accordance to the Worldwide Business enterprise Moments, Amber Listened to could deal with up to a few a long time in jail if she is discovered guilty for falsifying proof versus Johnny Depp. Amber Heard claimed that she endured two black eyes the evening right before showing on The Late Late Present with James Corden in 2015. However in a court docket doc, Amber Heard’s stylist Samantha McMillen mentioned that the actress did not appear to have any bruises on her in the course of that time:

“Throughout the working day of December 16, 2015, I could see obviously that Amber Read did not have any seen marks, bruises, cuts, or injuries to her facial area or any other portion of her bod.”

