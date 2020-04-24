Aquarium discovery could save America’s only coral reef

(integration) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaVBpZfG870 (/ embed)

The latest discovery by the Florida Aquarium could save the only coral reef in the United States, often referred to as the “Great Barrier Reef of America” ​​and the third largest in the world.

“Scientists at Florida Aquarium have made history again, this time becoming the first in the world to reproduce corals from cacti or Mycetophyllia lamarckiana in human care “, the aquarium wrote in a statement.

The reef is about 10,000 years old and is located next to Florida Keys, which is 360 miles long. 90% of corals, however, have disappeared due to climate change and pollution, making this discovery extremely good news.

“Healthy coral reefs are vital to the survival and quality of life of humans and animals, especially here in Florida and throughout the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.” Roger GermannFlorida Aquarium President and CEO told CNN. “We believe it is our responsibility to save Florida Reef Tract from extinction.”

According to the Tamba Aquarium, this is the first time this type of coral larva has been photographed, measured or studied and it is the largest ever seen.

The aquarium took to Twitter to share the news on Wednesday – the biggest announcement for Earth Day:

Happy Earth Day! Ριν Florida Aquarium made history once again! This time he becomes the first in the world to reproduce cactus corals in human care. . Until now, the release time of this coral’s larvae had never been recorded. pic.twitter.com/ptniV3UY9V

The research is part of the “Project Coral” initiative, which was launched by the aquarium in August to help rebuild reef systems off the coast of Florida.

Keri O’Neil, a senior coral scientist at the Florida Aquarium, explains that the purpose of the initiative is “to develop technology to cause corals to reproduce in the laboratory.”

“We’re losing corals faster than we can learn about them,” O’Neil told CNN. “It simply came to our notice then. we are still learning basic new things that you think we have known for hundreds of years.

This is not the first pioneering discovery of the Florida Aquarium, in August, their scientists became the first to take corals from the Atlantic Ocean to reproduce the series twice in a laboratory.

Watch the coral reproduction above through the aquarium’s Youtube page.

