Aquarius New Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

The new moon in Aquarius asks, “What have you done for humanity?” You don’t have to devote your life to the oppressed to make a difference. And if you have raised millions to help a goal … would that? Give this a try: “Be a good person, a warm-hearted, affectionate person. That is my fundamental belief. – Dalai Lama

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Relationships are a two-way loop. Just as you struggle with your perception to present your best self and build the relationship, the other person works the same way to receive your ideas and meet your expectations.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Psychologists refer to the ‘integrated self’ as if it is possible that an infinitely complex being in an equally complex environment is completely united in thought, emotion and action. We can only do our best.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Avoid those who cannot take a joke and will not give. The humorless lack of subtlety of thinking is risk-averse and, worst of all, tends to spread the pathogenic disease of seriousness.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Although thoughts can fly past in an incomprehensible haze, the emotion you feel is a proof of their content. Slow down, rewind, investigate. Chances are that those sad thoughts are not even true.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You ruminate about an exchange. Certainly, in the greater whole of things, this exchange may be useless with results without real consequence, and yet it also means everything in one way or another.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You can choose who you spend time with. Most people take the best of those they see around them, and take a few hundred of the 7 billion people on Earth. You are lucky with throwing a much wider net.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). People worthy of their salt will make mistakes just like the rest, but they will take over their mistakes and try to make it right. Anyone who tries to brush errors under the carpet is a potential source of danger.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Word of the day: pantisocracy – a utopian social order in which everyone is equal in status and responsibility. The group is not coming. Nobody ever has. But everything you can do to close differences is appreciated.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). There are invisible ties that hook you to certain people and attempts and keep your attention there, although there is so much more you could pay attention to if you wanted. Why? See if you can find out.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Regarding these thoughts that you would rather not have, you do not have to flee, fight or bottle them. Don’t feed them like an ugly little pet. Try distraction. Not everything has to be an emotional journey.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). You are no longer afraid of the thing that you used to love. Take a moment to acknowledge the growth and really absorb what it is like to be here … because you are about to get a sprint again.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You simply continue unconsciously. What you believe is just the right thing to do right now, will be heroic and go deeply to someone else.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 24). In a rather unusual and delightful twist, what you invest will bring you both temporary and long-term fulfillment. This rarely happens! What a pleasure not to have willpower for the things that are good for you, because your attractions handle the whole deal. Health, wealth and vitality are yours. Virgo and Pisces are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 1, 44 and 16.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: you don’t always have to earn or pay for your pleasure. There are people who just want to see you smile. TAURUS: Beauty mainly depends on order and a drop of chaos. GEMINI: You get more attention than you find comfortable – an interesting test of your limits. CANCER: The truth can only be processed in small doses. LEO: Desire will be the most important factor in the success of a love affair. VIRGO: Someone is giving you wonderful propaganda. It is safe to eat, as long as you are not kidding yourself. LIBRA: Nobody is the one, but many are one of them. SCORPIO: You will offer enough to satisfy both need and greed. SAGITTARIUS: You are a genuine original. You will change what people expect from love. CAPRICORN: you don’t have to suffer for anything, not for art, no spirituality, no love. AQUARIUS: The tests of love are a battery of short, small one-question quizzes spread over the semester. FISHING: You first find tenderness in your own heart and then find it the heart of another.

PAIR OF THE WEEKEND: Is the ocean moving peacefully over the coast or does it touch the sand endlessly and intolerably? A lot depends on someone’s comments, the best of which is probably none at all. The cosmic couple represented by the moon and the sun is Pisces and Aquarius, a fold of feeling in mind that will be reasonably better if both become soft, internal temperatures become warm with an inner guideline of one word: Relax.

