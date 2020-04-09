AR Rahman unhappy with Siddharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria ‘Masakali 1.5? Urges fans to enjoy the original

Yesterday, Masakali 1.5 was unveiled by Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s T-Series. This song is a recreation of AR Rahman’s iconic song Masakali, by Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor from Delhi-Delhi. The audience was not happy with the song and they were waiting for Rehman to respond to this new version. It looks like the Oscar-winner isn’t happy with it himself.

Last night, without condemning the producer for the straightforwardly remastered version, AR Rahman shared a post and asked people to listen to the original song and shared the efforts that went into making it. The heartfelt movie composer captioned it, “Enjoy the Original #MasKali.”

He wrote in the post – “There is no short cut, well-commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and rewrites. More than 3 musicians, produce 365 days with the goal of creative brainstorming for generations to reach. Director, team supported by a composer and songwriter, dance directors and a tireless movie team. “- Many love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

Enjoy the original #Masakali https://t.co/WSKkFZEMB4@RakeyshOmMehra @praasonjoshi_ @_MohitChauhan pic.twitter.com/9aigZaW2Ac.

– AR Rahman (@arrahman) April, 1

He also took to his Instagram page and indicated that he was angry with Masakali 1.5 but he was controlling it. Rahman did not mention anything about the new version but his followers can point out that it is related to Tanishq Baghchi’s Masakali’s entertainment.

The Ace Composer shared a graphic photo of a man with a fire that read, “The most powerful man is the one he can get angry with.”

The original song was crooned by Mohit Chauhan and the recreated version was sung by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar.

