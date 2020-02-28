[aramco-secures-unconditional-eu-all-right-for-$sixty-nine-billion-sabic-offer]



FILE Photo: A indicator of Saudi Aramco’s original public presenting (IPO) is witnessed for the duration of a information meeting by the state oil firm at the Plaza Meeting Middle in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

February 28, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Globe No. one oil producer Saudi Aramco has obtained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Fundamental Industries Corp (SABIC), in accordance to an EU submitting.

Aramco declared the offer in March very last 12 months, a transfer critical to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals.

The European Fee cleared the deal on Thursday, a filing on its web-site showed. Reuters claimed on Feb. 21 that the offer was heading for unconditional EU clearance.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee enhancing by Francesco Guarascio)