[arashi-cancels-live-performance-in-beijing-about-coronavirus-outbreak]

Popular boy band Arashi is calling off a live performance scheduled for this spring in Beijing owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, their agent has stated.

“Members of Arashi experienced been looking ahead to viewing neighborhood supporters, but we reached this conclusion soon after producing a hard final decision,” Johnny & Associates Inc. claimed in a assertion posted Monday on its internet site.

The live performance was to be held at China’s Nationwide Stadium, also identified as the “Bird’s Nest,” designed for use in the 2008 Summer time Olympics and Paralympics, according to the statement.

The team, which is also popular in China, was picked out by the Japanese govt to provide in 2020 as a goodwill ambassador to encourage cultural and athletics exchanges with China.

One particular of the a lot of male idol groups promoted by the large enjoyment company, Arashi’s 5 customers — chief Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto — have been energetic equally as a team and separately in music, videos, Television set dramas, range reveals and commercials given that earning their debut in 1999.

The team announced in January very last 12 months that it would suspend its activities at the end of this calendar year.