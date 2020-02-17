[arby’s-baits-mcdonald’s-into-new-fish-sandwich-war]

The chicken sandwich war is so 2019. Get all set for the fish sandwich war.

Arby’s, identified for its roast beef sandwiches, is taking on McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish with a fish sandwich of its possess.

The speedy-food items chain has launched an advertisement marketing campaign touting its minimal-time Crispy Fish Sandwich and new Fish ‘n Cheddar Sandwich, two for $six.

The ad marketing campaign arrives just prior to Lent, when a lot of Catholics give up meat for the spiritual year.

Arby’s pokes enjoyment at McDonald’s in the advertisements on Television set and social media, comparing the size and condition of the Filet-O-Fish compared to Arby’s offerings.

Suggests the tag-line for 1 location: “When you see them subsequent to every single other, is practically doesn’t seem reasonable.”

Your move, Mickey D’s.