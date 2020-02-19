[arca-returns-with-massive-sixty-two-moment-new-track-‘@@@@@’]

Arca has created her comeback today (February 19) in the form of a 62-moment new single.

‘@@@@@’ was premiered on DIVA EXPERIMENTAL FM, Arca’s radio show in collaboration with NTS.

The track can be read by listening back to the exhibit listed here.

Talking of the new music, Arca claims: “@@@@@ is a transmission broadcasted into this globe from a speculative fictional universe in which the basically analogue structure of FM pirate radio continues to be a person of handful of means to escape authoritarian surveillance driven by a hostage sentience gestated by a put up-singularity AI.

“The host of the exhibit, regarded as DIVA EXPERIMENTAL life across several bodies in house in virtue of her persecution- in get to eliminate her, just one would 1st have to locate all of her bodies. The bodies that host her carry fetishes for the paralinguistic, breaking the fourth wall and nurturing a mutant religion in enjoy in the face of anxiety.

Arca collaborated with Björk on her ‘Vulnicura’ album.

The new new music is Arca’s initially given that his self-titled album from 2017, which was preceded by 2016 challenge ‘Entrañas’, which featured Mica Levi, and her 2015 album ‘Mutant’.

In addition to the new music, Arca has shared details of a US headline tour. The dates will start out on April 25 in New York at Brooklyn Metal.

The gigs run by means of the relaxation of April and into May, concluding at the Belasco in Los Angeles on May 15.