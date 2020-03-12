‘Arch an Oriental style’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday advised people to adopt socially distancing practices such as leaning “in an oriental style”, in contrast to shaking hands or hitting elbows.

“Someone told me when the elbow approaches the person, so forget any physical contact, greetings,” Pelosi told reporters at his Thursday news conference. “Arc in an Eastern Style”:

Nancy Pelosi’s Coronavirus Tips: “Forget Any Physical Contact Health – Arch in an Oriental Style.” pic.twitter.com/FmyeaFkgP2

– Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP at 88022) (@MattWolking) March 12, 2020

President Trump also weighed in on a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during the traditional bump.

“We didn’t shake hands today,” Trump said. “We looked at each other and told ourselves what to do. It’s kind of a weird feeling. “

“I just came back from India. And I didn’t shake my hands there and it was easy because they go like this,” he said, demonstrating a slight bow.

“And Japan is like that,” he added with another bow.

“They were ahead of the curve,” he said laughingly:

President Trump with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar:

“We didn’t shake hands today. We looked at each other. We said, ‘What are we going to do?’ You know, it’s a weird feeling. We said it at the same time. We did it “: pic.twitter.com/OTAfMVfNqk

– Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 12, 2020

Trump set out drastic measures to curb the impact of the Chinese coronavirus in the United States during a rare Oval Office directive Wednesday, announcing a suspension of all EU trips for the next 30 days. It takes effect on Friday at midnight.

“Each of us has a role to play in the defeat of this virus,” Trump told the nation. “Wash your hands, clean frequently used surfaces, cover your face and mouth with sneezing or coughing, and especially if you’re sick or feeling unwell, stay home.”