Archbishop Says Coronavirus Pandemic Has Caused Satan to Become ‘Frenzy,’ Calling Mass Exorcism on Holy Saturday

Carlo Maria Vigano, an Italian archbishop of the Catholic Church who had served as a Vatican diplomatic representative to the US, had called on fellow clergy to conduct “mass expulsion” on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday, to quell Satan’s “Insanity” during the coronavirus pandemic during the pandemic coronavirus .

Vigano, who has opposed closing church services to slow the spread of the virus, wrote in a public letter, “In modern times this terrible misery, when a pandemic has taken Catholics away from the Holy Mass and the Sacrament, Evil has gone mad and redoubled its attacks to tempt souls be sinful. “

Therefore, he asked Catholic clerics to help carry out mass exorcisms against Satan and the Apostate Angels at 3 pm on Saturday “so we can all fight with enemies with all of humanity.”

He chose Saturday because “Holy Saturday is the day when we remember our Lord Jesus Christ when He descended into Hell to free the souls of the Fathers from the chain of Satan,” he wrote.

Vigano posted a 1,735-word script for exorcism in English and Latin online. In part, it reads, “We cast you, all evil spirits, demonic forces, attacks from enemies of hell, legions, concentrations and evil sects, in the Name and Virtue of Our Lord Jesus Christ … From now on, do not dare, the most evil snake, to deceive the elect and filter them like wheat. “

He has asked all the bishops and priests who will participate to “wear the stole, the mark of the power of your Priesthood” and to bring Holy Water.

A Catholic priest has stated the need for exorcism on January 12, 2012 in Rome, Italy.

Franco Origlia / Getty

Vigano opposed the closure of Italian Catholic churches because of the coronavirus, expressed his belief that Catholic leaders had left church followers, hiding behind walls and pointed out that “God is of no use” during the pandemic.

He also signed a petition calling for a “healing pool” at the French Temple of Our Lady of Lourdes to be reopened during the epidemic.

France closed the pond on March 1 to avoid the possibility of spreading the corona virus. However, Vigano supports a petition that reads, “Anyone in Lourdes bathing in the same pool with a Coronavirus patient, certainly will not be infected, because Lourdes’s puddle is not a place of sin, but a place of faith, and it is faith, not medicine, which allows miracles. . “

Vigano may be famous in America for his 11-page testimony issued in August 2018 calling for the resignation of Pope Francis who ruled. In his testimony, Vigano claimed Francis and other senior church officials covered up the sexual harassment charges against American Archbishop Theodore McCarrick.

Vigano not only claimed that he had personally told Francis about McCarrick’s violations but that Francis had canceled the sentence imposed on McCarrick by his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI.

“In this very dramatic moment for the universal Church,” Vigano wrote in a statement, “he must admit his guilt and, in accordance with the principle of zero tolerance, Pope Francis must be the first to set a good example for the Cardinals and Bishops who cover up McCarrick’s offense and resign with all of them. “

McCarrick resigned his position in the College of Cardinals, the global body for all cardinals in the Catholic church, in the summer of 2018. Investigations and subsequent church trials found him guilty of sexual crimes against adults and minors as well as abuse of power. He was dismissed from Catholic priests in February 2019.