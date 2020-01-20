Archdiocese of Chicago announces name for new parish: St. Elizabeth of the Trinity

A new parish and school in Northwest Side will be called St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced on Monday.

The new parish is the result of a merger of St. Cornelius Parish, St. Tarcissus Parish and St. Thecla Parish and School, and the North Campus of Pope Francis Global Academy, announced by the Archdiocese in November. The parishes will merge July 1 and use the St. Tarcissus Church; St. Thecla school and Pope Francis Global Academy will combine for the 2020-21 school year.

The consolidation is part of a larger restructuring program, called Renew My Church, because the Archdiocese merges parishes and schools as church attendance and number of priests decrease.

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich chose the name after parishioners proposed and voted on possible options.

“The decision on a new parish marks the first step in building a new and vibrant culture of community and identity as disciples of Christ,” said Rev. Jason Malave, the Cardinal Delegate for Renew My Church, in a statement.

The Archdiocese announced a consolidation round in November that affected 19 Catholic parishes and schools.