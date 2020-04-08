Are Americans too dependent on political opinion?

For every harsh politician, observer and unsettled voters, every Sunday and Monday from now until the election day is a must see.

This is usually when the latest opinion polls from one or several of at least more than 20 organizations have been published.

But are voters overly dependent on these votes? It depends on who you ask.

“I think the American people are being deceived,” said Jake Knob, a New York-based political and economic analyst and former producer of a state-owned cable television network who wrote the details in a political research survey. “We look at polls the wrong way.”

According to Novak, we are too focused on national surveys, and state surveys tend to be less accurate overall.

Novak’s case: The long-awaited Iowa poll, one of the most respected political surveys in the country, a few days before the Iowa Caucus, February 1, following supporters of Pete Buttigieg, a candidate for the DPJ, The name of the candidate for unexpected cancellation of the final installment was claimed to have been omitted by the interviewer during the interview. Buttigieg’s campaign notified polls and their media partners.

“I was concerned about what the isolated case was,” said J. Ann Selzer, a 76-year-old pollman, in a statement. “Our reputation in the polls was excellent, and our desire to always think that way made the heartbreaking decision not to dissolve the poll. It was decided with the highest honesty in mind.”

But, if not mistaken, is the political investigation really accurate?

Quality versus quantity

Dozens of opinion polls related to the upcoming presidential election have already been released in the first eight days of April.

Lynn Vavreck, UCLA’s professor of American politics and public policy, and author of the book The Message Matters: The Economy and Presidential Campaigns, says: “Every new poll is information and it’s good.”

Vavreck contributes to Nationscape, a series of political studies conducted by the Democracy Fund and UCLA. Nationscape publishes detailed information on how to conduct the survey, including the date of the field, such as the interview method, length, language provided, and participation rate, and details the results.

The key to evaluating a vote is to look at the methodology behind it, not just the result. What is the diversity of sample configurations? Are you too focused on one group?

Patrick Murray, director of the Polling Institute at Monmouth University, should not misunderstand the purpose of voting, which aims to capture voters’ emotions at any particular moment.

The least important aspects of voting tend to be the main focus of voting in the media, such as the “horse racing problem” that takes the lead in the election, and can convey nonexistent accuracy. He says.

“Polls do their best when they give a broad sense of the day’s issues; that’s what the science of voting is designed to do,” Murray says. “Attempting to predict the outcome of an election is not the purpose of voting, but it will be used.”

How polling works

Tim Malloy, assistant director of opinion polls at Quinnipiac University, failed to provide details on how it conducts voting, but shared that it would call every few weeks.

During the four days leading up to the New Hampshire primary, Quinnipiac narrowed its turnout to 1,519 after randomly calling thousands of self-identifying registered voters nationwide, either on mobile or landline phones. , The margin error was 2.5%.

Opinion polls include a mix of about 665 Democrats and independent voters, who lean to Democrats with an error of nearly 4%.

“We break it down straight, and as fairly as you can make, by men, women, and parties,” Maloy says. “It’s science and math. Good polls do it all. Gallup, Pew-I want to accurately represent the country.”

John de la Volpe, voting director of the Harvard Kennedy School Political Institute and founder and CEO of SocialSphere, agrees. The school is currently preparing a spring edition of the Harvard Youth Vote for sending to students in April.

The methodology is similar to Quinnipiac’s method in that it votes 2,000-3,000 people, but in this case, students between the ages of 18 and 29 are voted.

“We have confirmed that there are samples robust enough to analyze important subgroups of voters, as well as gender, race and political ideology,” says Delaborpe. “It’s a closer look at the voters subgroup of voters.”

Also, it is difficult to get people to participate in the vote, says Maloy and Delaborpe. Many potential respondents do not have the time, patience, or hope to answer questions about political preferences.

However, some feel that participating in voting is their patriotic duty. They want to hear their opinion. Carl Cannon, D.C. RealClearPolitics says he is the long-time insider of Washington and the director of the bureau of polling in Washington.

But even opinion polls can mislead it—it’s really wrong.

2016 presidential election

The cannon recalls what happened in Wisconsin in 2016, when Trump scored less than 1% a swing condition over his very friendly Democrat challenger, Hillary Clinton. Respected opinion polls conducted by Monmouth University and Market University, Emerson College, YouGov, and aggregators such as RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight predict that Clinton was doing well.

“In the election, Trump did not win the general election quite badly,” Cannon said. “We all did so.”

In a key swing state in Pennsylvania, Cannon recalls that in many of the last polls before the general election, Clinton was less than 2% ahead of Trump and within considerable distance of overtaking her.

“He was close and her campaign knew it,” Cannon says of Clinton, who lost significant Keystone state. “Clinton sought to rally, but if you’ve been paying attention, you know that the state will be near.”

According to Cannon, Trump was particularly strong in Lucerne County. It has traditionally been a Democratic staple and has not voted for Republicans since George H.W. President Bush in 1988. However, Trump persuaded an almost blue-collar working class territory, seeking to vote for him suffering from poverty, lack of employment, and opioid abuse.

“These are the people who voted for Obama in large numbers, but they also voted for Trump in the same way. [Trump] I had him who hadn’t voted for a long time voted for him.” Cannon says. “ The voting was very good at predicting that, but there were many people in our circle who couldn’t imagine Trump winning there, and there was a whole Pennsylvania on that . ”

In the end, Clinton won the popularity vote but failed to get enough representatives of the constituency to beat Trump in the presidential election. Canon expects voters to be a little educated recently.

“It’s easy to forget. There isn’t one national election. There are 51 elections in each state and in the District of Columbia,” says Canon. “It is official and will not change immediately.”

Other Fortune political reports:

: Americans are facing a hunger crisis because SNAP benefits are less available to some

—Joe Biden’s medical plan after the coronavirus

—World War II Provides Lessons and Warnings for Coronavirus Fight

—COVID-19 overturns learning and cancels spring test for millions of American students

Listening to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast explores the evolving role of the CEO

—See: The future of the labor market looks harsh as unemployment soars

Speed ​​up your morning commute with the Fortune CEO Daily Newsletter.

. [TagsToTranslate] Voting 2020 Elections