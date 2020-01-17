Are compostable to-go containers really better than plastic?

Log in above the compost bin at the restaurant in Dublin, California, and state that all cutlery and other serving items are made from compostable materials (Photo: Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images).

As more and more restaurants are looking for sustainable alternatives to plastic containers, cups and cutlery, many rely on compostable alternatives made from plants such as corn, sugar cane and bamboo. However, as Civil Eats reports, these compostable products are not always as environmentally friendly as the single-use plastic they want to avoid.

“Some researchers and recyclers warn that over-reliance on compostable dishes and packaging may not be the solution that matters,” the article said. “In life cycle assessments, it turned out that composting materials do not necessarily outperform plastics when it comes to ecological advantages. And increasing compostability in the waste stream could actually disrupt the composting process, generate more waste, and continue consumer addiction to single-use items, which impairs the most environmentally friendly practices: reduction and reuse. “

“It’s nice that people feel good when they throw something away, but we’re not really changing their behavior or patterns,” said Jack Hoeck, vice president of environmental services at Rexius, a recycling facility in Eugene, Oregon. Accepts longer-compostable products, announced the website. “From a climate change perspective, it is better to reduce the amount we generate.”

The way to do this, of course, is to deviate from single-use items – whether compostable or not – and instead consider reusable options, as a Greenpeace report advised back in October.

“To solve the plastic pollution crisis, companies need to rethink how products are delivered to consumers and invest heavily in reusable and refillable delivery systems,” it said.

