are-frank-lampard’s-chelsea-group-genuinely-that-younger?-or-is-it-manchester-united-manager-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-who-warrants-more-credit-score?

There is been a ton of talk about Frank Lampard and the career he has performed at Chelsea in new days.

Before this 7 days, the Blues ended up slapped with a truth check out when Bayern Munich destroyed them 3- in the to start with leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Getty Pictures – Getty Children Abraham and Mount have been key gamers in Chelsea’s new seem side this period

And though the drubbing was a severe lesson by the German giants, Lampard’s 1st year in cost can not be criticised as he is surpassing expectations.

Despite serving a transfer ban and getting rid of their talisman Eden Hazard, the club are fourth in the league and higher than Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United, who have all expended substantially a lot more to increase their squads.

Certainly, there has been an alarming dip in kind in latest months – but pundits have nevertheless been extremely impressed by Lampard’s integration of the youth in his shorter reign in charge.

Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James have all grow to be critical members of the Blues XI.

Getty Illustrations or photos Lampard has integrated youth this year at Chelsea

But is Chelsea’s group genuinely that youthful?

Many thanks to our close friends from Opta, we have crunched the quantities to obtain out…

Crystal Palace fielded the oldest beginning XI this time towards Newcastle – with an average age of 31 yrs and 232 days.

Chelsea, interestingly, have basically fielded the tenth oldest crew and which is no thanks to 38-calendar year-previous Willy Caballero, who ongoing to deputise for the dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga in the line-up in the two- defeat to Male United.

In addition to this, the Blues have not even fielded the youngest side this time, with Bournemouth holding that title in their match in opposition to Crystal Palace with their team’s normal age of 22 decades and 154 days.

Chelsea’s youngest aspect also came up against Palace when they faced the Eagles in November and had an common age of 24 many years and 94 days.

AFP or licensors Guy United have the youngest typical facet this time

In fairness to Lampard, the Blues have fielded the third youngest side in the division on typical all over the campaign with an typical beginning age of 25 yrs and 242 times.

But curiously, Manchester United have the youngest (25 several years and 83 times) so maybe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ought to be specified some much more praise for his use of the youth.

Bournemouth, unsurprisingly, have fielded the second youngest aspect with an regular age of 25 yrs and 228 days.

Getty Images – Getty Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been naming a young staff than Chelsea, on ordinary

Yet, Lampard’s integration of youth represents a stark distinction to the Chelsea of previous.

Again in the day, beneath Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and even as not too long ago as Maurizio Sarri, Blues bosses have chosen to go with much more professional line-ups.

But the need to have for extra verified players is crystal clear for all to see at Stamford Bridge this summer, and if the rumour mill is something to go by Chelsea are set to splash the dollars.