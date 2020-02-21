[are-joaquin-phoenix-and-rooney-mara-fighting-about-marriage-and-youngsters?]

(Getty Illustrations or photos)

Past calendar year a tabloid described Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix had been battling nonstop and on the verge of breaking up in excess of the actor’s refusal to get married and have young children. Gossip Cop checked into the promises last yr and discovered them to be phony. A single 12 months later on, the pair is nonetheless together, single, and with no youngsters.

Star claimed Mara and Phoenix have been probably heading to a break up due to the fact they could not agree on marriage or acquiring youngsters. Following Mara’s more mature sister, Kate, experienced her initially boy or girl, Rooney allegedly determined to begin a spouse and children of her own. Her only roadblock was getting her associate to agree. An anonymous source told the outlet, “Rooney always desires what her sister has, but getting Joaquin to commit is a further story.”

That didn’t jibe with Phoenix’s way of living, nevertheless, according to the resource. “Joaquin is like this wild animal that Rooney has been striving to tame.” The questionable tipster went on to say Phoenix “marches to the defeat of his very own drum and claims he’s much too into his operate to pick up his laundry, allow alone grow to be a dad.” The so-identified as insider considered this difficulty could have been the close of the couple, who 1st commenced courting in 2016. “If Rooney would like little ones with Joaquin, she’s received a extended hold out ahead of her. This could be the issue that rips them aside,” the supply ongoing.

Gossip Cop investigated the declare at the time and discovered it to be phony. We checked in with a supply shut to the few who, though not able to go on the report, confident us that the tabloid’s story was fully wrong. An write-up released around the exact time as this outlet’s bogus claims reported that whilst the few is “so in love,” there’s no urge to go down the aisle “because they believe marriage is too mainstream.”

This is not the initially time a tabloid has gotten the story thoroughly completely wrong when it arrives to the Joker actor and the Carol actress’ romance. In 2018, Star’s sister publication, Okay! described that Mara was “freaked out” by Phoenix’s Joker job. The report claimed Phoenix was remaining in character for the duration of visits back again home to the couple’s west coastline home. Though it is accurate that Phoenix has been recognised to use the strategy method to performing, Gossip Cop located it extremely not likely the actor would embody a supervillain while dwelling with his girlfriend. We also checked in with our resource near to the scenario who confirmed the tale was absolutely bogus. These tabloids have no actual insight into the couple’s non-public existence, so they seemingly make up stories.