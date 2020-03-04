are-kian-lawley-&-gf-ayla-woodruff-anticipating-a-little-one?

Kian Lawley teased some pretty enjoyable information coming with his girlfriend Ayla Woodruff!

The 24-12 months-old YouTuber shared a picture with his girlfriend in which he’s resting his hand on her tummy, leading several to consider they are pregnant.

“exciting information! some of u currently know or have observed out but video clip coming soon ❤️,” he captioned the pic.

Although some are considering they are likely to have a baby, several have also concluded that they are trolling the world wide web and are just shifting in collectively.

Kian and his BFF JC Caylen a short while ago declared that they had been relocating out of their property and shifting into individual areas. Ayla also shared on her Instagram that she was transferring.