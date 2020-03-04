are-kian-lawley-&-gf-ayla-woodruff-anticipating-a-little-one?

Kian Lawley teased some pretty enjoyable information coming with his girlfriend Ayla Woodruff!
The 24-12 months-old YouTuber shared a picture with his girlfriend in which he’s resting his hand on her tummy, leading several to consider they are pregnant.
“exciting information! some of u currently know or have observed out but video clip coming soon ❤️,” he captioned the pic.
Although some are considering they are likely to have a baby, several have also concluded that they are trolling the world wide web and are just shifting in collectively.
Kian and his BFF JC Caylen a short while ago declared that they had been relocating out of their property and shifting into individual areas. Ayla also shared on her Instagram that she was transferring.
Like Just Jared Jr. on FB