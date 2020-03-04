[Are living UPDATES: 14 States Vote in Democratic Primary’s Super Tuesday]

Tremendous Tuesday is lastly below. The race has been significantly narrowed down and the only candidates left are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, and Tulsi Gabbard.
Quite a few other candidates rallied about Biden in the last number of days, so we will see how substantially the previous veep will reward tonight.
Tremendous Tuesday are living updates here!
ALABAMA – JOE BIDEN
ARKANSAS – TBD
CALIFORNIA – TBD
COLORADO – TBD
MAINE – TBD
MASSACHUSETTS – TBD
MINNESOTA – TBD
NORTH CAROLINA – Joe Biden
OKLAHOMA – TBD
TENNESSEE – TBD
TEXAS – TBD
UTAH – TBD
VERMONT – Bernie Sanders
VIRGINIA – Joe Biden
AMERICAN SAMOA- Michael Bloomberg