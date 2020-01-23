“It appears that all types of marriages that began in the 1950s without a concern or without a concern, which everyone knew about, exploded in the 1970s,” said Canadian short story writer Alice Munro in the 1990 Friend collection of My Youth

Munro, whose own marriage blew up in the fifties, had previously written about divorce, and her extensive catalog featured many semi-autobiographical divorces that date back to some of her earliest work in the late sixties.

Until 1990, Munro, however, had a retrospective view of emphasizing the marriages and divorces of her youth as more than isolated storylines and instead portraying them as a collective generation trend – the first time that the once relatively rare and extremely taboo practice was approaching a generation-like point of contact.

It turned out that Munro’s observation was inconceivable. The divorce rate in America rose steadily in the 1960s and 1970s, reaching a peak of 5.3 divorces per 1,000 Americans in 1979, resulting in a total of 1,193,062 divorces that year. Rates have dropped since after the CDC’s latest data put the divorce rate at just 2.9 per 1,000 Americans in 2017.

Much has been done in recent years about the role of millennials in the huge divorce decline. Tongue-and-mouth accusations accused millennials of killing the divorce, primarily through popular analysis by sociology professor Philip Cohen in The University of Maryland’s report The Coming Divorce Decline. Cohen’s study found that divorce declined 18 percent overall between 2008 and 2016, and despite an everyday jerky argument that fewer millennials are married and therefore less likely to get a divorce, Cohen claims, that this is the case The trend will continue, even as more and more millennials are approaching the “divorce age”.

“If these young people make it into their forties without divorce, their chances of staying together will increase,” said Cohen HuffPost in 2018. “It looks like the next generations behind the boomers are not going to divorce.” – vulnerable ways. “

While much of the conversation about the millennial divorce focused on its absence, this is not uncommon. Millennials get divorced, and like the divorces in the 1970s that ended Alice Munro’s generation’s marriages, the millennial divorce has taken on its own generation-specific characteristics and tastes, which may become even more apparent thanks to its relative rarity.

Contrary to the pre-boom divorces Munro reminds of “plagued by” many spectacular – and now seemingly unnecessary, extravagant – complications, “the thousand-year divorce generally seems a much easier matter.

“It’s much easier these days,” says New York divorce attorney Bryan M. Goldstein, who relates various technological and cultural advances to alleviating the logistical and emotional effects of divorce and its aftermath.

For one, divorced millennia come prepared thanks to the technology that plays an important role in organizing the often troublesome financial and legal details of their lives.

“Older people usually bring me boxes of financial documents and I have to go through them. It takes forever, ”Goldstein tells InsideHook. “These millennials did it. When I ask them for documents, I get them that day because all they have to do is go to their phone and download and forward their explanations. ”

According to Goldstein, technology has streamlined the millennial divorce by whole digital platforms like dtour.life reinventing separation for the 21st century. “It made divorce so much more efficient.”

The financial aspect of a divorce is less complicated right from the start, since both members of a millennial marriage are usually financially independent. As Liz Higgins, a therapist at Millennial Life Counseling in Dallas, told InsideHook, this financial freedom has led to a culture where marriage is less about “logistical needs” – “I have to marry someone who will support me for life can “. and more about emotional: “I want to marry a person who can love me through life.”

Financial independence can allow millennials to enter marriage with emotional rather than logistical goals, but it also goes into paperwork with those marriages to protect that financial independence. Goldstein says he has had an “enormous surge” in preparation over the course of his career, and it doesn’t necessarily have the same underlying implications as before.

“People marry with more wealth because they have things from their family,” he explains. “They will get married later, which means that some companies have started or acquired property or have a substantial salary because they have worked 10 years instead of getting married at 22.”

All of this, Goldstein says, has caused a huge shift in millennia attitudes towards Prenups. “The thought of a Prenup 30 years ago is very different from the thought of a Prenup now,” he says. “People get married to a lot more than they used to, and usually both spouses have something to do, whether it’s just their income or beyond.”

In the meantime, the technology doesn’t just support the divorce process. Goldstein owes the rise of dating apps to facilitating the millennial transition into life after divorce. “People don’t say” I’ll be alone for the rest of my life, “as everyone used to,” says Goldstein. “It’s a lot easier these days.”

Helping millennials make progress can also reduce the stigma associated with divorce. While divorce is less common among millennial peers than among their parents, it appears that a reduction in divorce rates before the 1960s did not lead to a similar reduction in attitudes in the area.

Unlike divorced members of older generations who often have to deal with “feelings of guilt or shame”, millennials no longer tend to equate a failed marriage with a failed life.

Christine Gallagher, author of The Divorce Party Handbook, who was a pioneer of the divorce party trend back in 2003, says that the end of marriage celebrations that once raised eyebrows have become “much more mainstream” over the years, most often with older ones Customers to work.

Compared to older adults, where “the effects of the divorce are stronger,” says Gallagher, “the likelihood that millennials will either just go ahead and skip the divorce party … or come up with something special on their own.”

But that doesn’t mean that millennials can divorce with sheer stoicity. “I think the overall emotion is the same,” says Goldstein. “People are afraid. People are sad. Whatever your feelings are, is absolutely valid. “However, the difference is that for millennials, divorce no longer feels like an end, but a new beginning.

“It’s not as traditional as before where you were married and that’s it. It’s a great thing,” says Goldstein. “It’s not everyone’s dream, and people dream differently than before.”