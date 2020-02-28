are-mr-bungle-recording-their-initially-new-album-in-21-decades?

Religion No More singer Mike Patton’s legendary avant-garde metal band Mr Bungle are again in the studio – prompting speculation they are recording their 1st new album in more than 20 many years.

The band tweeted a image of a mixing desk, suggesting they could be recording a comply with-up to 1999’s California.

Mr Bungle not too long ago reunited for displays in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, where they played their 1986 demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny in full.

Primary members Mike Patton, guitarist Trey Spruance and bassist Trevor Dunn ended up joined for the displays by Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and previous Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

The photograph tweeted by the band characteristics the title “Scott”, which suggests that Ian could be included in the new recording.