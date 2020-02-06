Are New Zealanders Overworked? Business owners think so

A third of New Zealand small business owners believe that Kiwis do not receive enough vacation leave each year, prompting calls for a change in the work culture in the country.

Experts believe that the culture of “occupation” and the current work structure from Monday to Friday, from 9 to 5 hours, combined with regular overtime and only four weeks of annual leave per year, have a negative impact on productivity.

Independent study commissioned by accounting software company Xero reveals that a quarter of small business owners find their part-time staff more efficient than their full-time employees.

The survey found that around a third of the full-time staff employed by a small business in this country regularly worked more than 40 hours a week.

Employees were not alone in feeling the everyday – 10% of SMEs with more than five employees reported working regularly up to 55 hours per week.

Zac de Silva, founder of the consulting and coaching company for small businesses Business Changing, said that New Zealand businesses do not see the efficiencies they should get given the technological advances that have helped streamline operations.

Instead, the workforce had become overworked and unable to “die out”.

Xero’s survey found that 32% of business owners did not think the current legal requirement of four weeks of vacation leave, or six weeks, including holidays, was sufficient.

But de Silva said staff and business owners would not need more time off if the boundaries between work and family life were not so blurred.

Businesses of all sizes had to change their expectations of staff and relocate to allow flexible hours to increase productivity.

“If you have finished all your work for the day and have nothing else to do, you should be able to go home,” de Silva told the Herald.

“Flexibility really contributes to productivity.”

Many employees often worked overtime or outside of work hours because they had the time to procrastinate over their part-time counterparts. There was also more responsibility for part-time employees, he said. “When you have limited time, you are just more productive.

“Full-time, they know they have 40 hours but could actually make 43 hours if they wish, while part-time workers don’t normally stay longer because often they can’t.”

It is feared that waiting for staff to be “always active” will hamper productivity. Photo / 123RF

The advent of the Internet and personal e-mail in the mid-1990s, and the subsequent increase in text messaging, could be attributed to overworked staff, de Silva said.

“In the old days, we never phoned someone on their phone number, but now we totally texted at 8:40 in the evening and didn’t think about it [twice]. People don’t consider the other person who get it, what does it matter to them.

“If we could allow our teams to go home and not think about work, they would be more productive the next day because part of your well-being is refreshed and when you are constantly on until 10 p.m. and you wake up and you’re constantly on from 6 a.m. so you’re not as refreshed as possible. “

Staff needed to be “refreshed” to think clearly about their work or business, he said.

Craig Hudson, CEO of Xero. Photo / File

France has banned workers from accessing their work emails after work hours to give them the “right to sign out”, a similar measure here could manage the expectations of business owners and managers. personal, he said.

Perpetual Guardian founder Andrew Barnes fiercely argued that the four-day work week should become the new standard as a way to boost productivity.

De Silva said organizations should focus on production rather than hours worked.

Craig Hudson, general manager of Xero in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, said the survey results showed that working long hours was not correlated with efficiency or quality.

of work.

Working longer hours, however, could hurt productivity, he said: “There is a disconnect here where companies are using people’s time inefficiently – and it is starting to cost them in the long run” .

Hudson said that providing flexibility for staff to split the work week with days off would have a significant impact on labor productivity.

“This raises the question of [would we be] more productive if we had the opportunity to take more time?”

The survey found that the larger the business, the more hours owners and employees spent – but less time spent on work.

A quarter of the time a person spends at work is spent on tasks that have nothing to do with their job.

